CrossFit Games: Tia-Clair Toomey Continues Historic Championship Streak, Wins Fourth Consecutive Gold Medal

Australian Tia-Clair Toomey entered the 2020 Reebok CrossFit Games as the record-holder for most championships in the female division. She wanted to win her fourth title and cement her legacy, and she did just that in a dominant fashion. Toomey won nine of the 12 events and further extended her historic streak.

Toomey took a victory lap during the long and brutal Atlanta workout. This event consisting of a one-mile run, 100 handstand push-ups, 200 single-leg squats, 300 pull-ups and another one-mile run was the last opportunity for Kari Pearce and Haley Adams to fight for the final spot on the podium while two-time champ Katrin Davidsdottir cemented her second-place finish. Toomey kept pace with fellow champion Mat Fraser throughout the entire event and then they raised their arms together in triumph while crossing the finish line.

While Toomey won her fourth title, the two-time champ in Davidsdottir returned to the podium for the fourth time. She finished in second place and showcased her return from a back injury. Kari Pearce, a veteran competitor, won the final event and leapfrogged Adams to secure the final spot and her first trip to the podium.

Just like her training partner in Fraser, Toomey started her career with two consecutive silver medals. She surprised everyone by finishing just behind Davidsdottir in 2015, her rookie season, and then battled with her fellow NO BULL athlete once again in 2016, missing out on the gold by a mere 11 points. Toomey returned to the CrossFit Games in 2017 looking for redemption, and she achieved her goal. She defeated her fellow Australian, Kara Saunders, by a mere two points and secured the first gold of her career.

Toomey entered the 2018 season with far more hype given her previous three trips to the podium, and she responded with her best performance ever. She built up a sizable advantage throughout the weekend and ended the Games with a 64-point lead over second place. With this victory, Toomey became only the third female to win two CrossFit Games, joining Annie Thorisdottir and Davidsdottir.

The Australian entered the 2019 Games with the opportunity to become the first female to win three titles in her career. Toomey showed that she was prepared for this challenge and turned in another dominant performance. She won five events and finished the weekend with her largest margin of victory, 195 points.