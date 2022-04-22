Mike Tyson Fans Show Support for Boxing Legend After Punching Man Several Times

Mike Tyson showed off his boxing skills in San Francisco as he was seen throwing several punches at a man who was harassing him. The incident happened on a JetBlue airplane that was heading to Florida. It was reported the passenger, who was attacked, was talking to Tyson, who was sitting right in front of him. Tyson told the man to stop, but he didn't leave the boxing legend alone. It was reported the man threw a water bottle at Tyson, leading to him punching the man several times. "My boy just got beat up by Mike Tyson," a passenger filming the ordeal apparently said, per the New York Post. "Yeah, he got f— up." The passenger attacked by Tyson was seen with a bloodied forehead and received medical attention. He then went to the authorities to address the situation as well. Tyson, 55, had a memorable boxing career as he was the undisputed heavyweight champion from 1987 to 1990. He is also the youngest boxer to win the heavyweight title at 20 years old in 1986. Here's a look at Tyson fans showing support for him attacking the passenger.

Ice T Mike Tyson punched somebody who was Fn with him……. The problem is nowadays, MFs think they WON'T get punched in the Face… — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) April 21, 2022 One person wrote: "F— around, and find out. Especially if you're a professional boxer. No one in their right mind taunts a lion, inside a den, and expects to walk out harm-free."

Deserved It Mike Tyson had a man point a gun at him and ended up hugging him. Whatever this dude did deserved all the smoke. https://t.co/OoiRhTWVtz — Ibrahim Moizoos Ed.S⚫️🟡 (@AfrikanFengShui) April 21, 2022 One person replied: "It has to be difficult being the former heavyweight champ of the world. Every dude with a chip on his shoulder who needs to validate his masculinity will always be eager to test you. Everyone has their breaking point."

Aftermath Me chasing the bag after getting punched by Mike Tyson pic.twitter.com/j0rHYvSfph — $tefan Urquelle 👑 (@Dapeachstategod) April 21, 2022 One fan said: "Ambulance chasing lawyers be like, 'we heard you were in accident recently. Can we learn more to see how we might be able to help, no win, no fee?'"

Another Look Mike Tyson just beat the shit out of this dude on a plane that was harassing him😂😂 pic.twitter.com/RqImKJB3qE — Daniel Newman (@DanielNewman) April 21, 2022 One fan said: "Celebs beware of being baited. People with big mouths often get punched. These days it also leads to gun violence. It's best to say nothing, mind your own business & at the most smile or wave at celebs. If they want to talk to you, they will. Move on knowing they noticed you too."

Leave Me Alone While I am not saying Mike Tyson was right in punching dude, if Mike Tyson tells me to leave him alone, I'm going to try to change seats just in case I fall asleep so my snoring doesn't disturb him. https://t.co/8vbO9O5HEb — Gerald Goodridge (@ghgoodridge) April 21, 2022 One person tweeted: "Mike Tyson was right to punch the dude, he was kicking his seat, yelling at him from behind, talking trash being utterly annoying, you can't antagonize someone and expect no consequences. In fact Mike showed a lot of patience before taking any action."

A Warning Mike Tyson has been filmed repeatedly punching a man in the face on a plane after being provoked. He posted this on Facebook back in 2020… pic.twitter.com/Or9iRKCCay — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) April 21, 2022 Another person responded: "Well the airlines did say they were keeping the Zero Tolerance Policy for unruly passengers. This is the newest enforcement, I propose a Mike Tyson clone for every Airplane in the sky."