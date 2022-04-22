Mike Tyson Fans Show Support for Boxing Legend After Punching Man Several Times

By Brian Jones

Mike Tyson showed off his boxing skills in San Francisco as he was seen throwing several punches at a man who was harassing him. The incident happened on a JetBlue airplane that was heading to Florida. It was reported the passenger, who was attacked, was talking to Tyson, who was sitting right in front of him. Tyson told the man to stop, but he didn't leave the boxing legend alone. It was reported the man threw a water bottle at Tyson, leading to him punching the man several times. 

"My boy just got beat up by Mike Tyson," a passenger filming the ordeal apparently said, per the New York Post. "Yeah, he got f— up." The passenger attacked by Tyson was seen with a bloodied forehead and received medical attention. He then went to the authorities to address the situation as well. Tyson, 55, had a memorable boxing career as he was the undisputed heavyweight champion from 1987 to 1990. He is also the youngest boxer to win the heavyweight title at 20 years old in 1986. Here's a look at Tyson fans showing support for him attacking the passenger. 

Ice T

One person wrote: "F— around, and find out. Especially if you're a professional boxer. No one in their right mind taunts a lion, inside a den, and expects to walk out harm-free."

prevnext

Deserved It

One person replied: "It has to be difficult being the former heavyweight champ of the world. Every dude with a chip on his shoulder who needs to validate his masculinity will always be eager to test you. Everyone has their breaking point."

prevnext

Aftermath

One fan said: "Ambulance chasing lawyers be like, 'we heard you were in accident recently. Can we learn more to see how we might be able to help, no win, no fee?'"

prevnext

Another Look

One fan said: "Celebs beware of being baited. People with big mouths often get punched. These days it also leads to gun violence. It's best to say nothing, mind your own business & at the most smile or wave at celebs. If they want to talk to you, they will. Move on knowing they noticed you too."

prevnext

Leave Me Alone

One person tweeted: "Mike Tyson was right to punch the dude, he was kicking his seat, yelling at him from behind, talking trash being utterly annoying, you can't antagonize someone and expect no consequences. In fact Mike showed a lot of patience before taking any action."

prevnext

A Warning

Another person responded: "Well the airlines did say they were keeping the Zero Tolerance Policy for unruly passengers. This is the newest enforcement, I propose a Mike Tyson clone for every Airplane in the sky."

prevnext
0comments

Time to Understand

And this fan said: "I mean he definitely doesn't WANT to punch anyone in public, lock up the guy that was talking s— to Mike Tyson, that should be illegal."

prev
Start the Conversation

of