Mike Tyson Claims He ‘Died’ After Smoking Hallucinogenic

Mike Tyson had an interesting experience with drugs. The boxing legend recently spoke to the New York Post at Wonderland, a Miami conference dedicated to psychedelics, microdosing and medicine. He said that he was in the afterlife while smoking toad venom.

“I ‘died’ during my first trip,” Tyson said. “In my trips I’ve seen that death is beautiful. Life and death both have to be beautiful, but death has a bad rep. The toad has taught me that I’m not going to be here forever. There’s an expiration date.” As the New York Post explains, the “toad” is Bufo alvarius, also known as the Sonoran Desert Toad. Its venom can be smoked to produce a psychoactive trip.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Tyson revealed he discovered it four years ago. “I did it as a dare,” Tyson said. “I was doing heavy drugs like cocaine, so why not? It’s another dimension. Before I did the toad, I was a wreck. The toughest opponent I ever faced was myself. I had low self-esteem. People with big egos often have low self-esteem. We use our ego to subsidize that. The toad strips the ego.”

Tyson went on top say he has tripped toad 53 times. It has led to him losing 100 pounds and reconnecting with his family. “It has made me more creative and helps me focus,” he said. “I’m more present as a businessman and entrepreneur.” Tyson is a big supporter of drugs that can help people heal. In 2019, Tyson revealed that he smokes around $40,000 worth of pot in a month. He also sells around $500,000 worth of cannabis each month from his ranch in California.

“Everything we do is federally legal. We never touch the plants,” Tyson business partner Rob Hickman explained to Cannabis and Tech Today in February 2019. “Now, a lot of people do rent land from us and grow their products on it. If they grow it to the proper standards and are licensed properly in the state, we will consider selling them our packaging, which then gives them shelf space.”

“I’ve been fighting for over 20 years, and my body has a lot of wear and tear,” Tyson said. “I had two surgeries and I used marijuana to calm my nerves, and it would take the pain away … But before, they had me on those opiates, and those opiates had me all screwed up.”