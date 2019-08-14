Mike Tyson Says He Smokes $40,000 Worth of Pot a Month

Mike Tyson recently revealed he smokes around $40,000 worth of pot on his podcast this week. The legendary boxer also revealed he sells around $500,000 worth of cannabis each month from his ranch in California.

“I can’t believe we’re doing this,” Tyson said on his “Hotboxin’ Podcast” via The Daily Mail. “I can’t believe I’m talking, smoking on a f—ing podcast.”

Tyson started building the ranch in 2017, but he has some big plans for it. Along with selling cannabis, Tyson is looking to build a hotel, a golf course and an amphitheater on the 420-acre ranch. Also, Tyson is looking to open a school called Tyson University in which he can help people learn more about cannabis.

“Everything we do is federally legal. We never touch the plants,” Tyson business partner Rob Hickman explained to Cannabis and Tech Today in February. “Now, a lot of people do rent land from us and grow their products on it. If they grow it to the proper standards and are licensed properly in the state, we will consider selling them our packaging, which then gives them shelf space.”

Because of his years of substance abuse, one would think that smoking pot might not be the best thing for the former heavyweight champ. However, Tyson said cannabis has helped him physically and mentally.

“I’ve been fighting for over 20 years, and my body has a lot of wear and tear,” Tyson said. “I had two surgeries and I used marijuana to calm my nerves, and it would take the pain away … But before, they had me on those opiates, and those opiates had me all screwed up.”

The news of Tyson revealing his pot-smoking comes on the heels of him becoming the motivational speaker for Alabama football this upcoming season. With the Crimson Tide losing to Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship game last season, they called Tyson to give them the edge they need to take back the crown.

Tyson started his boxing career in 1985 and his last match was in 2005. During that 20-year span, the 52-year-old won 50 matches while losing six and he holds the third-longest unified heavyweight championship reign in history with eight consecutive defenses. He’s a member in the International Boxing Hall of Fame and the World Boxing Hall of Fame.