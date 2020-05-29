Mike Tyson Gets Into Brawl With Chris Jericho on 'AEW Dynamite'

✖

Mike Tyson has been training hard lately, which has led to many wondering if he will get back in the ring. It looks like that has happened, but it's the pro wrestling ring as he was seen on AEW Dynamite this week. Tyson was seen at the end of the show and faced off with pro wrestling legend Chris Jericho. In the segment, Jericho mentioned an incident that happened with the two in WWE back in 2010 and wanted an apology. Tyson, who was also with former UFC champion Henry Cejudo, didn't back down, which led to a big brawl.

When it comes to the incident in 2010, Tyson was the guest host of WWE's Monday Night Raw one evening and was slated to team up with Jericho to battle Triple H and Shawn Michaels. Ultimately, Tyson double-crossed him by teaming with Triple and Michaels. Tyson knocked Jericho out with a right hook, which is why the former AEW and WWE champion is angry. Tyson also made an appearance at AEW's pay-per-view event Double or Nothing and awarded Cody Rhodes the AEW TNT Championship.

"Special moment to have Mike there for so many reasons," Rhodes said to ESPN. "Just surreal. That's the best way to really describe it." Along with being a pro wrestling fan, Tyson is a longtime friend of AEW president Tony Khan whose family also owns the Jacksonville Jaguars. Tyson has shown his support for the Jaguars by attending games in the past.

One of Tyson's most memorable moments in pro wrestling has to be in 1998 when he was the special enforcer for the match between Michaels and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin at WrestleMania 14. Leading up to the match, Tyson got into a major brawl with Austin, which led many to believe that he was on Michaels' side. However, it was Tyson that made the 1-2-3 count when Austin pinned Michaels for the then WWF Championship and knocking Michaels out. Tyson made such an impact, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2012.

From Larry Holmes to 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, from Michael Spinks to Shawn Michaels, 'The Baddest Man on the Planet' has faced down the best in both boxing and sports-entertainment," Tyson's WWE bio states. "And thanks to his role as an enforcer during the WWE Title Match at WrestleMania XIV, Mike Tyson is not only a pop-culture icon, but an important part of WWE history."