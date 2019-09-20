Watch Mike Tyson Show Love for Jacksonville Jaguars

It looks like boxing legend Mike Tyson has an NFL team to cheer for in 2019. On Thursday night, Tyson attended the Jaguars game against the Tennessee Titans and was on the sidelines wearing a Jaguars Jersey. He also sent a message to the Jaguars fans and ended it with the team’s chant: “I want to trade in my white tiger for a Jaguar,” Tyson said. “Let’s go Duuuval!!”

Having Tyson on the sidelines may have helped the Jaguars get the 20-7 win over the Titans. Along with the former heavyweight champ on the sidelines, the story of the game was rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew who threw for 204 yards and two touchdowns. Through three games, Minshew has completed 74 percent of his passes.

“A lot of people never thought I would get this opportunity, so now that I do have it, I make the most of it,” Minshew said via ESPN. “I’m super grateful for it, but I know through everything I’ve learned in my career, with the situation I’m in, I know I may only get one, so you gotta make the most of it. So that’s what I’m trying to do now.”

Known for his thick mustache, Minshew is becoming a star in Jacksonville and the NFL.

“My plan is to prove that I’m the best I can be for this team every day at practice, every snap I get in a game,” Minshew said via ESPN.

Right now, the Jaguars are 1-2 on the year and they have a chance to take control of the AFC South if Minshew continues to improve. Things have been rough in Jacksonville lately and it looks like Minshew is giving the team the spark it needs to make it to the playoffs. So it will be interesting to see how the young quarterback handles everything moving forward.

If Minshew needs pointers of handling his new fame, he can talk to Tyson as he was the most popular boxer in the 80s and 90s. He started his boxing career in 1985 and his last match was in 2005. During that 20-year span, the 52-year-old won 50 matches while losing six and he holds the third-longest unified heavyweight championship reign in history with eight consecutive defenses. He’s a member in the International Boxing Hall of Fame and the World Boxing Hall of Fame.