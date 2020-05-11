Mike Tyson Announces 'I'm Back' in Jaw-Dropping Sparring Video

✖

Retired boxer Mike Tyson made fans believe that he could step back into the ring with a short sparring video released on May 1. Now he has announced that "he's back" with an even longer clip. Fans watched this video and are waiting for him to reveal that he has a fight lined up.

Tyson posted the video on his Instagram account on Monday, showing him in a variety of sparring sessions. Where the old video gave a glimpse into his speed and power, this extended version showed how truly prepared he is for a fight. Tyson ducked under his sparring partner's arm and then drove him back with powerful punches. He finished by pointing at the camera and saying "I'm back."

“I’M BACK.” - The Baddest Man on the Planet 🥊 (via @MikeTyson) pic.twitter.com/kE2ug8waOe — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) May 11, 2020

"mike look like he can win another title. wait there gotta be some more money around here," rapper 50 Cent commented on Instagram. Several others agreed and expressed excitement about a potential fight. Although there were several others that were simply afraid of being on the wrong end of Tyson's punches.

"Mike is impressive but what about the b— on his trainer one punch slightly off mark and he could be picking up his teeth off the ground," one person commented. Tyson is viewed as the "baddest man on the planet" and these fans viewed this video as even more evidence. They believed that one missed punch would result in his trainer being knocked unconscious.

With Tyson posting these videos on his Instagram account, there are now questions about whether or not he will actually step back into the ring. He was reportedly offered $1 million to take part in a charity bout against Australian Rugby stars. Melbourne boxing promoter Brian Amatruda even has three potential opponents lined up.

Tyson spoke about a potential return during the recent #PlayApartTogether Facebook livestream. He opened the doors by saying that "it may not be over yet" but didn't fully reveal if a match will actually happen. However, his words left some fans fully convinced.

"It may not be over yet. Anything's possible," Tyson said. "I feel unstoppable now. The gods of war have reawakened me, ignited my ego and want me to go to war again. ... I feel like I'm [young] again."

Between the videos of him sparring and the comments during the livestream, boxing fans now believe that Tyson is ready to fight. They are just waiting for the location and the name of his opponent. If this information is provided, they will ask about pay-per-view prices.