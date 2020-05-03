Mike Tyson Blows Boxing Fans Away With Video Showing off His Skills at 53 Years Old
Mike Tyson may be 53 years old, but he is proving to fans that he hasn't lost a step or any of his power. A video proved as evidence of this on Friday, albeit briefly. Tyson was taking part in a sparring session in which he hit the boxing mitts three times, hit his partner twice in the stomach and then finished with one more shot to the mitt.
The power was never in question during Tyson's career. He won 58 of his fights, 44 of which were by knockout. The longtime boxer has considerable power in both of his hands, which he proved countless times throughout his career. However, Tyson still stunned Twitter users when he showed off what appeared to be the same level during a brief sparring video.
Mike Tyson at 53 years old is still scary 😤
(via @miketyson, h/t @ESPNRingside) pic.twitter.com/XlfHvCRU4N— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 1, 2020
There is a reason that comedian Tom Segura talked during his special, Mostly Stories, about ducking in fear when Tyson put his hand on his shoulder. He recognizes that Tyson is still capable of winning a boxing match at 53 years old. Rapper Eminem is also well aware of this fact, which puts a unique twist on Tyson's appearance in his "Godzilla" music video.
When this video surfaced on Twitter, fans reacted in a number of ways. Many regretted that they had ever posted anything negative about the retired boxing legend. Others were simply awestruck. They couldn't believe that Tyson was still moving that quickly and launching strikes with staggering speed.
Bruh. Mike Tyson 53 years old pic.twitter.com/TwnnuF6ufe— Duane Brown (@DuaneBrown76) May 1, 2020
Mike: "Whos next?"
His opponents: pic.twitter.com/34QysxdnlB— Alex (@SlayBater2) May 1, 2020
Mike is STILL-MIKE!!🧡— Michael Buffer (@Michael_Buffer) May 1, 2020
And always-a huge part of my career!!#LetsGetReadyToRumble ®👊🏻👊🏼👊🏽👊🏾👊🏿
It’s funny how y’all acting like this is new information about Mike Tyson being a beast pic.twitter.com/oeamKa2U4M— Knockouts with Nayka (@naykakos) May 1, 2020
Lawd have mercy Jesus this man @MikeTyson still throwing hands. One of the most feared fighters in his prime hands down #BadBoysForLife 🥊 could this be a comeback he would break the PPV record https://t.co/cNEhy7t7t3— Mark McMillian (@MarkMcMillian29) May 1, 2020
After holding the pads pic.twitter.com/F3JIiaWloc— Cory Machado (@RealCoryMachado) May 1, 2020
I want none of Iron Mike Tyson at age 23, 53, or even 83... https://t.co/nE40WRGFae— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) May 1, 2020
Ok after watching this would anyone take an uppercut from @MikeTyson for 10 mil? These comments are gonna be great! Hahaha https://t.co/rzDWzQZNB4— Rodger Saffold (@Rodger_Saffold) May 1, 2020
... pic.twitter.com/k4sKpc9KAU— Jeremy Kelley (@JK_Kelley) May 1, 2020
Iron Mike’s reaction to Twitter fools talking smack. pic.twitter.com/GPHj0oXdvl— Joshers (@stinkydog480) May 1, 2020
53-year old Mike Tyson just broke the internet— Dan Canobbio (@DanCanobbio) May 1, 2020
53 year old Mike Tyson look like he could fight an adult bear on crack— lorde stan account (@xavthechav19) May 3, 2020
53😬— Abdullah (@AdrakLussun) May 3, 2020
May 1, 2020