Mike Tyson Blows Boxing Fans Away With Video Showing off His Skills at 53 Years Old

Mike Tyson may be 53 years old, but he is proving to fans that he hasn't lost a step or any of his power. A video proved as evidence of this on Friday, albeit briefly. Tyson was taking part in a sparring session in which he hit the boxing mitts three times, hit his partner twice in the stomach and then finished with one more shot to the mitt.

The power was never in question during Tyson's career. He won 58 of his fights, 44 of which were by knockout. The longtime boxer has considerable power in both of his hands, which he proved countless times throughout his career. However, Tyson still stunned Twitter users when he showed off what appeared to be the same level during a brief sparring video.

There is a reason that comedian Tom Segura talked during his special, Mostly Stories, about ducking in fear when Tyson put his hand on his shoulder. He recognizes that Tyson is still capable of winning a boxing match at 53 years old. Rapper Eminem is also well aware of this fact, which puts a unique twist on Tyson's appearance in his "Godzilla" music video.

When this video surfaced on Twitter, fans reacted in a number of ways. Many regretted that they had ever posted anything negative about the retired boxing legend. Others were simply awestruck. They couldn't believe that Tyson was still moving that quickly and launching strikes with staggering speed.