Mike Leach's Death Shocks Fans of College Football Head Coach

By Brian Jones

Mike Leach, a college football coach who spent time at Texas Tech, Washington State and most recently Mississippi State, died on Monday night following complications from a heart condition. He was 61 years old. Leach was rushed to the hospital on Sunday after suffering a "personal health issue." He was finishing up his third year as head coach at Mississippi State. 

"Coach Mike Leach cast a tremendous shadow not just over Mississippi State University, but over the entire college football landscape," university President Mark E. Keenum said in a statement. "His innovative 'Air Raid' offense changed the game. Mike's keen intellect and unvarnished candor made him one of the nation's true coaching legends. His passing brings great sadness to our university, to the Southeastern Conference, and to all who loved college football. I will miss Mike's profound curiosity, his honesty, and his wide-open approach to pursuing excellence in all things."

Leach posted a career record of 158-107 at Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State. He led Texas Tech to a Big 12 South Division Championship in 2008 and led Washington State to a Pac-12 North Division Championship in 2018. Here's a look at fans paying tribute to Leach. 

Mississippi State

One person wrote: "So sad. Everyone, hold those you love close and cherish every moment you have with them as you never know when your time may be up with them. RIP Mike Leach. You will be sorely missed."

prevnext

Texas Tech

One fan wrote: "I never played football at Tech, went to games as a student, rooted for Tech loyally as I do today. Mike Leach was a HUGE reason I became the fan I am of Tech Football. Mike Leach was 'my coach' I never met him, never had a personal conversation w/him BUT he was MY COACH!"

prevnext

SportsCenter

One Twitter user said: "Absolutely heartbreaking. One of the greatest minds and personalities in the history of football. Rest in Peace."

prevnext

Fox College Football

A fan tweeted: "Beyond sad, he made college football so enjoyable and fun to watch. It was always an adventure watching the sideline reporters interview him. I got the sense the reporters loved to engage with him and for guys like Saban the short straw had to take on that task. Prayers."

prevnext

Annie Agar

One fan replied: "Every team in every bowl game should line up 5 wide the first play of the game, take a delay of game, and then the defense should decline the penalty in tribute."

prevnext

Great Moment

One fan said: "Oh my goodness… how we love this guy! Coach, we're keeping you, your family and doctors lifted at the Father's throne this morning! We love you!"

prevnext
0comments

Chris Fowler

And this fan wrote: "I just can't believe it. I'm a funeral director and deal with this, and have seen it all and it still shocks me. Love you Coach! God bless you and your entire family. Wake Forest Nation is Praying for your family."

prev
Start the Conversation

of