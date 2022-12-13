Mike Leach's Death Shocks Fans of College Football Head Coach

Mike Leach, a college football coach who spent time at Texas Tech, Washington State and most recently Mississippi State, died on Monday night following complications from a heart condition. He was 61 years old. Leach was rushed to the hospital on Sunday after suffering a "personal health issue." He was finishing up his third year as head coach at Mississippi State.

"Coach Mike Leach cast a tremendous shadow not just over Mississippi State University, but over the entire college football landscape," university President Mark E. Keenum said in a statement. "His innovative 'Air Raid' offense changed the game. Mike's keen intellect and unvarnished candor made him one of the nation's true coaching legends. His passing brings great sadness to our university, to the Southeastern Conference, and to all who loved college football. I will miss Mike's profound curiosity, his honesty, and his wide-open approach to pursuing excellence in all things."

Leach posted a career record of 158-107 at Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State. He led Texas Tech to a Big 12 South Division Championship in 2008 and led Washington State to a Pac-12 North Division Championship in 2018. Here's a look at fans paying tribute to Leach.