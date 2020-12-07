Mike Fisher Shares Adorable Photo of Son Jacob Looking for 'Deer' While in His PJs

✖

Mike Fisher has got his son trained early. The former hockey player went to Instagram to share a photo of his son Jacob "looking for deer" while in his pajamas. We're not sure if Jacob found any deer on his watch, but it looks like he knows what he's doing.

Fisher, 40, has a lot of time to spend with his family since retiring from the NHL in 2018. Recently, Fisher been filming videos about his alter-ego Rut Daniels. Last month, Daniels showed his followers how to be successful at duck hunting.

Fisher has been married to Carrie Underwood since 2010 and have two sons. Along with watching deer, Jacob also likes to go fishing with his brother. Over the summer, Fisher posted a photo of his two boys trying to catch fish. And in the post, Fisher captioned: "I Love watching these 2 grow up but sometimes you just want to press the pause button!! All you can do is take it in and thank God for these little moments!"

Around that same time, Underwood and Fisher opened up about their oldest son, Isaiah on their I Am Second series, Mike and Carrie: God & County, discussing their faith with him. "I feel like because we have an open dialogue about God, he just says things," Underwood said of her oldest son. "'Did you know, I have to love God even more than you, mommy! I love God so much.' I feel like he means it. I feel like things are just rattling around in there and you're like, 'What do you sit around thinking about all day?' I feel like it's such a normal part of our life and that's what I love. That he can just blurt out whatever."

Fisher had a successful hockey career as he played in the NHL for 19 seasons. He was a member of the Nashville Predators from 2011-2018 and helped the team reach the Stanley Cup Finals in 2017. From 1999-2011 Fisher was a member of the Ottawa Senators where he helped the squad reach the Stanley Cup Finals in 2007. One of his best seasons was in 2006, finishing second runner-up in the Frank J. Selke Trophy, which awarded to the league's best defensive forward. Fisher finished the season with a plus-minus of +23.