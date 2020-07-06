Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher's Sons Are Already Fishing Buddies

✖

Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher share two sons, 5-year-old Isaiah and 1-year-old Jacob, and Isaiah is clearly all settled into his role as big brother. On Sunday, Fisher used Instagram to share a photo of his boys fishing together, uploading a snap of a life jacket-clad Isaiah standing in a boat floating on a pond, a fish dangling from the end of the pole he held in his hand.

Jacob, also wearing a life jacket, was sitting by his brother, watching the fish on the line. "Isaiah showing Jacob the ropes. He’s a great big brother with a huge heart!!" Fisher captioned the moment, expressing what every parent inevitably feels when he added that he wishes he could stop time. "I Love watching these 2 grow up but sometimes you just want to press the pause button!" the former NHL star shared. "All you can do is take it in and thank God for these little moments!"

Underwood and Fisher recently opened up about their older son during their I Am Second series, Mike and Carrie: God & Country, where they discussed how they share their faith with their children and the impact that has made on Isaiah. "I feel like because we have an open dialogue about God, he just says things," Underwood said of her oldest son. "'Did you know, I have to love God even more than you, mommy! I love God so much.' I feel like he means it. I feel like things are just rattling around in there and you're like, 'What do you sit around thinking about all day?' I feel like it's such a normal part of our life and that's what I love. That he can just blurt out whatever."

Fisher followed by sharing one of his "favorite moments as a dad," which happened after Isaiah got a small injury. Fisher put his hand on his son and prayed for him, and the next morning, Isaiah woke up feeling better. A few weeks later, Fisher cut his finger while helping out with a bus on Underwood's tour. "Isaiah was there, he watched it all happen," the former NHL star recalled. "He comes over, he's like, 'Daddy, we need to pray.' His prayer was almost identical to my prayer. It was the coolest thing ever. For him to initiate it, to do it, it was the coolest moment ever."