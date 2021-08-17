Michael Strahan Shows off New 'Cowboy Killer' Look, and Fans Are Shocked

✖

Michael Strahan had fans very surprised with his new look. The Good Morning America host and New York Giants legend went to social media last week to show off a fashion transformation where he's wearing a cowboy hat, blue camouflage vest, navy muscle tee and gold-rimmed aviators. He struck a pose for the camera and made it clear he's not supporting the Dallas Cowboys.

"Cowboy Stray… not a Dallas Cowboy (NEVER EVER EVER!!)… but a GIANT Cowboy killer LOL," Strahan wrote in the Twitter and Instagram post. It looks like Strahan was having a lot of fun on Good Morning America. And while the Pro Football Hall of Famer was enjoying his "cowboy killer" look, fans had some interesting things to say about it.

One fan wrote on Instagram: Love the photo!!! Just need a little larger cowboy hat!!!! You are looking great!: Another fan loved Strahan's new look. The person wrote: "Oh Wow Michael looking so Handsome Hat looks great on you. You are definitely a Giant Cowboy."

Strahan is having a lot of fun on Good Morning America. And when talking to Kyle Brandt on the 10 Questions podcast earlier this year, Strahan said the Super Bowl win in the 2007 NFL season helped him launch his media career.

“Winning in NYC magnifies you 100 times…having a ring puts you in the national spotlight…winning a SB was the first and only time that I was ever a guest on Live with Regis & Kelly," Strahan said. "Regis asked what I’d do next, and I said if you retire maybe I’ll take your job…not knowing that years later that’s exactly what would happen... and being on that show led me to GMA. So absolutely not!”

Strahan has interviewed a lot of celebrities due to his role on Good Morning America. He also told Brandt that interviewing celebrities at the Academy Awards is more challenging than commenting on a football game. "When you comment on a football game, I'm commentating on a static thing," he said. "So, I see a stat, I see players, I'm talking about things that I'm actively seeing in that moment, in real time, giving an honest opinion about something that I've competitively done myself. So, I'm comfortable with that. Plus, I have four other people with me. Doing the Oscars, it's me, it's a guest, it's sometimes about a movie I haven't seen, it's about a business that I am not particularly in, it's about a process that I haven't participated in, and it's with somebody I'm probably not as comfortable around because I haven't spent time with them."