Michael Strahan Reveals How Super Bowl Helped Him Land Gig on 'Good Morning America'

Michael Strahan has become a household name since becoming a co-host on Good Morning America. However, the former New York Giants star believes he wouldn't be on the show if it wasn't for playing in and winning the biggest game of his life. Strahan recently appeared on the podcast 10 Questions with Kyle Brandt and was asked if he would be on Good Morning America the Giants didn't beat the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl 13 years ago.

“Winning in NYC magnifies you 100 times…having a ring puts you in the national spotlight…winning a SB was the first and only time that I was ever a guest on Live with Regis & Kelly," Strahan said. "Regis asked what I’d do next, and I said if you retire maybe I’ll take your job…not knowing that years later that’s exactly what would happen... and being on that show led me to GMA. So absolutely not!”

Before Strahan got the job with Good Morning America, he was on Live! with Kelly and Michael starting in 2012. He left the show in 2016 to co-host Good Morning America, but during his time on Live!, Strahan won two Daytime Emmy's for "Outstanding Talk Show Host." Strahan's work on Good Morning America has led to him covering the Oscars. He said interviewing celebrities at the Oscars is more difficult than commentating on a football game.

"When you comment on a football game, I'm commentating on a static thing," he said. "So, I see a stat, I see players, I'm talking about things that I'm actively seeing in that moment, in real time, giving an honest opinion about something that I've competitively done myself. So, I'm comfortable with that. Plus, I have four other people with me. Doing the Oscars, it's me, it's a guest, it's sometimes about a movie I haven't seen, it's about a business that I am not particularly in, it's about a process that I haven't participated in, and it's with somebody I'm probably not as comfortable around because I haven't spent time with them."

Before becoming a TV star, Strahan played for the Giants from 1993-2007 and was one of the best pass rushers in history. In 2001, Strahan broke the single-season sack record with 22.5, which led to him being named Defensive Player of the Year. He was selected to the Pro Bowl seven times, the All-Pro Team six times and is a member of the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team. Strahan was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014.