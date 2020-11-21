Michael Strahan and His Daughter Make an Ice Cream Pit Stop While Walking Their Dog

✖

Michael Strahan and one of his daughters recently headed out to take the family dog, Enzo, for a walk. He and Isabella did have to make a pit stop during the outing, however. The former NFL star revealed that he and his daughter headed out and picked up some ice cream.

Strahan posted a photo on Instagram that showed him and Isabella during the outing and holding their sugary treats. He had a small bowl with an unknown flavor while she had what appeared to be a massive cookie sticking out of her bowl. Strahan justified the decision by asking how anyone could walk past an ice cream store and not get anything. Fellow NFL on FOX host Jimmy Johnson responded by saying "I never pass one by."

"No tag I see," Isabella commented on Strahan's photo. She was one of several people to respond to the post on Instagram — although she was the only person concerned about the lack of a tag. Others shifted their focus to Strahan's hand. Specifically, his ring finger.

"Woah! What’s that ring? You got secretly married??" one fan asked on Instagram. Several others had similar questions and continued to ask Strahan about any possible major life decisions. These questions sparked debates about which hand had the ring and if the photo was reversed.

Shortly after posting photos of the ice cream outing, Strahan also revealed that Isabella and her twin sister, Sophia, are on the cusp of a major change in their lives. His two daughters are learning to drive. He posted a photo that showed one of his daughters in the driver's seat of a vehicle while another sat in the back.

"Where does the time go?? I need help.... they’re driving already [face palm emoji] ! Don’t worry they were parked when they took this photo," Strahan wrote in the caption of his Instagram post. He also clarified that his cars are "off-limits."

Strahan has a large car collection with modern powerhouses and classics alike. According to a 2017 article by MotorTrend, the list of vehicles includes a 2005 Porsche Carrera GT, 2007 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Roadster, 2012 Rolls-Royce Drophead, 2015 Porsche GT3 RS, Mercedes SL65 Black Series, 1966 Mercedes-Benz 600 and a 1990 Lamborghini LM002 SUV among others. These high-priced vehicles are a far cry from the 1984 Volkswagen Golf GTI that he learned to drive in and would cost a considerable amount of money to repair.