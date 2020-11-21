Michael Strahan Celebrates Daughter Tanita's Birthday: 'Love You to No End'

✖

Former NFL star Michael Strahan is celebrating a significant moment in one of his daughters' lives. His oldest, Tanita, just turned 29. Strahan celebrated her birthday with some throwback photos on Instagram, as well as a heartfelt message.

Strahan posted two photos on Instagram that showed him and Tanita throughout the years. The first showed them smiling for a selfie next to a river. The other featured Tanita covering her father's eyes. Strahan reflected on the birthday by saying that he is very proud to be her father and that she is an "amazing human."

"Thank you guys so much for the birthday wishes [black heart emoji] I’m grateful for another beautiful year [29]" Tanita wrote in the caption of her own Instagram post. She posted multiple photos celebrating another trip around the sun, including multiple black and white artistic images.

Strahan's photo featuring him Tanita by the water was actually from a trip overseas. He and his daughter had headed to London with his nephew, CJ Strahan. The trio took in the sights of the city and enjoyed the opportunity to become tourists.

Strahan has four children, Tanita, Michael Jr., Sophia and Isabella. He shares joint custody of twins Sophia and Isabella with his ex-wife Jean Muggli, to whom he was married for seven years. Strahan and his other ex-wife, Wanda Hutchins, are the parents of Tanita and Michael Jr. They divorced in 1996 after four years of marriage.

"My kids give me strength," Michael said to PEOPLE in 2016. "I love being with the kids. To me it’s all about family, now more than anything." He also explained that all four of his children are very close despite being raised apart. "I’m proud of that. You worry how the kids will mix and blend, but brothers and sisters are brothers and sisters regardless of different mothers."

When Strahan and Hutchins split, Michael Jr. and Tanita remained with her in Germany. Strahan still continued to put in effort to be active in their lives. He constantly made trips overseas to see his children and logged a considerable amount of time on the go.

"I was constantly on planes and phones," Strahan said. "And it’s very hard — of course it’s hard with them being in Germany. But one thing I learned is, you make time for what you want to make time for."