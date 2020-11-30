Michael Strahan: His Best November Instagram Photos

Michael Strahan is a very busy man. The former NFL star retired after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII and then quickly made his way onto TV screens. He now entertains viewers on Good Morning America, as well as FOX's NFL kickoff show. Strahan also remains very busy with his Instagram profile, regularly posting videos and photos from his daily life and various business pursuits.

Followers of Strahan have grown accustomed to a wide variety of content on social media. They have seen how he celebrates his birthday each year, his time on the sets of multiple shows and major milestones marked by his children. The Hall of Famer also shows off the many types of food that he eats on a regular basis, as well as some sugary treats. November, in particular, featured some of Strahan's best posts.