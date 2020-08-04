Tom Brady Claps Back at Michael Strahan Over Birthday Tweet

✖

Tom Brady turned 43 years old on Monday, which led to him receiving a number of messages from current and former players. One former NFL player and current host of Good Morning America, Michael Strahan, decided to poke fun at Brady on his birthday. Strahan went to Twitter to wish Brady a happy 43rd but used a photo of him getting a sack on Brady during the Super Bowl. It led to Brady firing back and saying that he's still able to play the game at 43 years old while Strahan retired after the 2007 season.

Strahan played his entire career with the New York Giants and his last game was Super Bowl XLII. The Giants came into the game as a heavy underdog against the Patriots who were undefeated. The Giants won the game 17-14, and it's considered one of the biggest upsets in all of professional sports. It was a perfect ending to Strahan's NFL career as he also was named to the Pro Bowl seven times, was the league's sack leader in 2001 and 2003, and was named Defensive Player of the Year in 2001. All his achievements led to him being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Thanks, Mike. Guess we’ll just have to run it back...on a football field...where I still go to work every day...😉 https://t.co/MHzPWtIDJa — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) August 3, 2020

The Super Bowl loss didn't affect Brady and the Patriots as they were able to get back to the big game during the 2011 season. The Patriots lost to the Giants in a close battle, but Brady then led his team to Super Bowl wins during the 2014, 2016 and 2018 seasons. It looked like Brady was going to end his career in New England, but in March, the future Hall of Famer signed a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In February 2019, Brady talked to Strahan about being called the G.O.A.T. (Greatest of All-Time). "I don't even like it," Brady said. "It makes me cringe." Brady then said he's motivated by people who don't think much of him. "I wish you would say, 'You're trash, you're too old, you're too slow, you can't get it done no more.' And I'll say, 'Thank you very much, I'll prove you wrong.'"