Michael Strahan Celebrates Daughter 'Date Night' Ahead of Thanksgiving

Good Morning America host and NFL Hall of Famer Michael Strahan is enjoying the holiday season, albeit a unique one. He isn't having a large family gathering but is still spending quality time with loved ones. He revealed on Wednesday that he was having a "daughter date night" with twins Sophia and Isabella.

Strahan didn't detail how they spent the "date night" other than posting two photos from the evening. He showed them sitting at the dinner table and posing for the camera in one image. He used the second to show that they were enjoying what appeared to be a very healthy meal. The evening wasn't perfect considering that two key members of the family were not present for the festivities. Strahan said that they were missing his other daughter, Tanita, and his son, Michael Strahan Jr.

"Beautiful family," one fan commented on Instagram. Several others weighed in and expressed similar sentiments. The vocal majority said that the family was beautiful or that the photos were adorable. Many others just posted a multitude of heart emojis.

Prior to the photos showing off the daughter date night, Strahan also jokingly revealed that Sophia was confusing him. He posted a photo that showed her lying on the ground wrapped up in a blanket. She had a laptop sitting next to her and a phone in her hands while Strahan's dog, Enzo, snoozed nearby.

"There is a couch, there is a chair, there is a bed, but nah Sophia is good with the floor LOL. Gotta love it!" Strahan wrote in the caption of his Instagram post. His daughter responded and expressed mock outrage about the photo. "You really did me like this," she commented.

The former New York Giants star has provided several updates about his family in recent weeks, whether he was showing him grabbing ice cream with one of his daughters or wishing Tanita a happy birthday. He also revealed that Sophia and Isabella are currently learning to drive. Strahan posted a photo that showed his two daughters in an automobile, with one of them sitting in the driver's seat.

"Where does the time go?? I need help.... they’re driving already[face palm emoji] ! Don’t worry they were parked when they took this photo," Strahan wrote. He also clarified that his cars are completely off-limits, which is understandable considering that he owns several vehicles with expensive price tags.