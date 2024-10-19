Jay Cutler Attempted to Flee Scene of DUI Arrest, Police Say

Jay Cutler may have known he was in some deep trouble, according to new allegations surrounding his recent DUI arrest. According to PEOPLE, The 41-year-old former NFL QB allegedly attempted to flee the scene of the rear-end accident he reportedly caused on Thursday. This came after Cutler allegedly offered the driver of the other vehicle “$2,000” to not call the police.

Cutler was arrested after police arrived and noticed he had “bloodshot eyes” and smelled of alcohol. Police also found a loaded handgun and a rifle upon a search of the retired NFL star’s car. He was charged with a DUI, illegally possessing a weapon while intoxicated, implied consent, and failure to exercise due care to avoid a collision.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“[I] noticed Mr. Cutler staggering, swaying, and heavy-footed while walking,” the arrested officer wrote in the affidavit. “I also noticed that he spoke thick-tongued, slurred, and mumbled. Mr. Cutler’s eyes were bloodshot, glassy, red/pink, watery, and dilated.

“I then informed Mr. Cutler that I am an Advanced Roadside Impairment Enforcement Officer and knew he was lying to me,” the officer continued, noting that Cutler attempted to say he had not been drinking. “I then asked him again how much alcohol he had consumed and Mr. Cutler stated he had a little bit.”

The Franklin Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that Cutler was released on a $5,000 bond. The outlet reached out to Cutler for comment, but no statement has been released as of publication.

According to TMZ, Cutler is still allowed to drive despite the DUI arrest, but it isn’t exactly as easy as before. He’ll now have to deal with an interlock Breathalyzer ignition device to get the car to start. He’ll be back in court in January 2025.