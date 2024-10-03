Australian actor Simon Baker, known for his roles in The Mentalist and The Devil Wears Prada, has recently made headlines due to his romantic affairs. The 55-year-old star, who has long maintained a relatively private existence off-screen, has found himself in the public eye due to recent relationships and legal issues.

Baker's career continues to flourish with his latest project, the Netflix drama Boy Swallows Universe, in which he portrays the character Robert Bell. This marks Baker's anticipated return to television following a series of Australian film projects.

In his personal life, Baker has reportedly rekindled a relationship with Bridgette Clark, a 30-year-old Sydney-based fashion and lifestyle photographer. The couple was recently spotted in Sydney's Tamarama, sharing a meal while dressed in matching white attire, per New Idea. This sighting comes after a period of speculation about their relationship status.

Baker and Clark were first linked in November 2022 and were seen enjoying time together during the Easter holiday in 2023 in Byron Bay, accompanied by Baker's sons Claude, 25, and Harry, 23. However, reports suggest their relationship has been intermittent, with periods of separation and reconciliation over the past two years, according to news.com.au.

The age difference between Baker and Clark has drawn some attention, as Clark is several months younger than Baker's daughter Stella, who turned 31 in August 2023. Despite this, sources suggest that Clark has already formed connections with Baker's children, as evidenced by their shared holiday last Easter, reported news.com.au.

Prior to his relationship with Clark, Baker was briefly involved with activewear designer Laura May Gibbs. Their relationship began in February 2021 and ended in November of the same year. Speculation arose about the reasons for their separation, but Gibbs addressed these rumors on social media, stating, "I never discuss my private life, but I will say this – the friendship and respect I share with Simon runs too deep for the media's noise to have any true impact on our lives."

Baker's most significant previous relationship was his marriage to Australian actress Rebecca Rigg. The couple's romance began in 1991 when they met on a blind date, and they later co-starred in the Australian soap opera E Street. After seven years together, they married on Oct. 2, 1998. The couple shared 22 years of marriage before quietly separating in 2020. They publicly announced their divorce in January 2021, releasing a joint statement to People magazine: "We remain close friends and our three children will always be the most important focus of our lives."

Recently, Baker faced legal challenges when he pleaded guilty to a drunk driving charge in Mullumbimby Local Court, northern New South Wales. The incident occurred on July 20, 2023, near his home in the Byron Bay region. On Sept. 11, 2023, Baker received a nine-month good behavior bond, with no conviction recorded, reported news.com.au.