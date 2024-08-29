Matt Lauer's Daughter Romy Allegedly Flees Scene of Crash

Matt Lauer's daughter is facing some trouble with the law. The disgraced former NBC host's 20-year-old daughter Romy Lauer, whom he shares with ex-wife Annette Roque, was issued a summons after she allegedly crashed her car into a fence and a sign in the Hamptons over July Fourth weekend and fled the scene.

Romy enjoyed the holiday weekend with friends, documenting their outing to a sushi spot Kissaki in nearby Water Mill on TikTok. However, the fun holiday outing seemingly took a sudden turn at around 4 a.m. local time on Friday, July 5 when a resident on North Sea Mecox Road in Southampton was awoken by a loud noise and called 911 to report a crash mulitple sources told Page Six. Southampton Town police officers responded to the call and arrived to the scene to find a downed fence and sign. The driver at fault for the crash was nowhere in sight.

While Romy, who studies finance at the University of Miami, fled the scene of the crash, police were able to track her down after discovering her license plate, which is said to have fallen off of her Jeep Wrangler in the fender bender. Police confirmed that Romy was issued a summons for leaving the scene of an accident, with a source also telling Page Six that the 20-year-old was issued a ticket. She was not arrested.

Romy is reportedly being represented by local powerhouse attorney Edward Burke Jr., a source stating that Burke is "currently involved in the case and resolving this for Ms. Lauer" with the court." Burke has previously represented Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd, Lizzie Grubman, and more recently, Justin Timberlake following his June DWI arrest. Burke also previously represented Romy's father amid his legal dramas.

In 2017, Lauer was fired from Today after numerous women came forward with allegations of "inappropriate sexual behavior." He was also accused of raping former NBC producer Brooke Nevils while the two were covering the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. In a statement at the time, Lauer said, "some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed." He also denied raping Nevils, instead admitting to an affair with Nevils and claiming that what happened between them was consensual.

Amid the allegations against him, Lauer and Roque – who married in October 1998 and also share sons Jack, 23, and Thijs, 17 – split in 2017. Their divorce was finalized 2019.