The actor was hospitalized in the ICU with signs of a concussion, including 'dizziness, double vision, drowsiness and nausea,' following the crash, according to his wife.

Bollywood actor Parvin Dabas has been hospitalized in the ICU following a car crash in Mumbai over the weekend. The Khosla Ka Ghosla star, 50, reportedly suffered a concussion when the vehicle he was driving "rammed into the divider" during the early morning hours of Saturday, Sept. 21, according to police and the actor's wife, Preeti Jhangiani.

Details of the crash are scarce, but police confirmed, per The times of India, that a First Information Report (FIR) was not registered, with his wife confirming that her husband was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision. According to Jhangiani, who spoke to the Hindustan Times, per NDTV, a toxicology test was conducted, and the results came back negative. She added that driving under the influence "has been ruled out in the police report" and said her husband "is strictly against drinking while driving or going against any rules." She explained that the crash was instead the result of her husband being temporarily blinded by bright headlights.

"A flash of headlights caused him to crash the car into the divider," she shared. "Luckily, he was close to the hospital and two boys brought him in."

The Monsoon Wedding star underwent an MRI and CT scan at the hospital, which his wife said came back clear. She said her husband is suffering from a concussion and will remain hospitalized for at least a week. At the time of her update, she shared that Dabas was still in the ICU but was expected to be moved to a regular room "soon."

"He has dizziness, double vision, drowsiness and nausea – signs of a concussion. He hasn't been able to speak too much," she shared. "He will stay in the hospital for another week and will be out of the ICU soon. We will do another CT scan in three days."

She added, "It's a shock, we're still coping with it emotionally. He is usually very active and doesn't stop talking about work even for a minute. To see him lying down and not his active self is disturbing for the family."

Dabas is a well-known Indian actor. In the decades since making his acting debut in the 1999 film Dillagi, he has gone on to star in numerous films, including Monsoon Wedding, Ragini MMS 2, Khosla Ka Ghosla, The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy, Ayyappantamma Neyyappam Chuttu, and Kanchana Ganga, among many others. His most recent credit was in 2024's Sharmajee Ki Beti, according to his IMDb profile.

Outside of acting, he is also the co-founder of the Pro Panja League, a professional Arm Wrestling tournament in India. In a statement following his hospitalization, the league said, according to Times of India, "Our thoughts are with Parvin and his family during this challenging time. The Pro Panja League management is closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as appropriate. We kindly request privacy for Mr. Dabas and his loved ones. We wish Parvin a swift and complete recovery."