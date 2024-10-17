Judge in Michael Jordan’s Dad’s Murder Case Asks for Killer’s Release

In a shocking turn of events, the judge who presided over the murder trial of Michael Jordan’s slain father, James R. Jordan Sr., has asked for the man convicted of the crime to be released from prison.

TMZ reports that Retired Judge Gregory Weeks, who oversaw the 1996 murder case, has petitioned the North Carolina state parole board to release Daniel Green, the man who was found guilty of killing James Jordan in 1993 during a botched carjacking/robbery.

Judge Weeks’ reason for the petition is that he believes Green may not be the person who committed the crime, due to crucial findings that a forensic blood expert failed to disclose during the trial. He says the expert witness did not tell the court about testing from apparent blood in the vehicle that came back negative and/or inconclusive. Weeks believes the evidence could have cast doubt on Green’s guilt.

James Jordan was heinously shot to death while sleeping in his car on the side of a North Carolina highway on July 23, 1993. Prosecutors argued that a then-18-year-old Green walked up to the vehicle and opened fire on James. Now 48, Green was convicted of the crime and sentenced to life in prison, He is currently serving his time at Southern Correctional Institute in Troy, North Carolina.

Speaking to ABC News about Judge Weeks’ petition, Green said, “It speaks volumes about this case, and I’m overwhelmingly grateful,” adding that this is a “significant” moment for him in getting his case overturned.

It’s expected that parole officials will deliberate on the motion for weeks, or longer, before deciding on whether or not the new evidence merits Green’s release. At this time, Michael Jordan has not weighed in on the developments.