Michael Strahan Reveals He's a Grandpa

Michael Strahan is officially a grandpa. Via People, 52-year-old Good Morning America anchor revealed on the Fox NFL Sunday show on Sept. 22 that his eldest daughter Tanita, 32, gave birth to a baby boy named Onyx. Strahan appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon earlier this week, where baby Onyx was brought up. He shared that he went to visit his daughter and grandson after finishing up at Fox the day before, admitting he was going to spoil Onyx and give him back to his parents.

"But it's the most amazing feeling 'cause I don't feel old enough," Strahan gushed. "And everyone's like, 'What is he going to call you?' I don't know. I almost want to do a survey." Besides just "Grandpa," Strahan thought about "Papa" and even "Gap-pa." He continued, "It's the most amazing feeling. I'm so happy for my daughter Tanita and her boyfriend."

Tanita is the oldest of four. Strahan shares her with his first wife, Wanda Hutchins. While she was born in Germany, she lived in Houston until her parents divorced, later moving back to Germany with her mother. Tanita moved back to the States during high school and studied design and visual communication at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles. She still lives in LA and works as an illustrator.

Tanita is not the only Strahan to receive good news recently. After his 19-year-old daughter Isabella was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2023, she revealed in July that she is cancer-free. It came after some grueling and exhausting treatments, including brain surgery, and more than once. Earlier this year, her surgery even delayed chemotherapy, but luckily, all worked out for the USC student, who is back in college. The Strahan family certainly has a lot to celebrate, and little Onyx will have a lot to catch up on in several years.

The Strahan family has a lot to celebrate and it's as sweet as can be. As of now, Tanita has not shared anything publicly about her pregnancy, and her last Instagram post was just before Halloween 2023. It's likely she just wants to keep it a bit private for now, but her father sure is one proud grandpa. It's only just a matter of time before Onyx starts visiting him at GMA.