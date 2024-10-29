Red Hot Chili Peppers Rocker Pleads Not Guilty to Vehicular Manslaughter Charge: Latest on Josh Klinghoffer’s Case

Update, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024: Josh Klinghoffer, former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist and current touring member of Pearl Jam, pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence in connection with a March 2024 car accident that left a pedestrian dead. Six months after he allegedly hit and killed a pedestrian walking through a California crosswalk, Klinghoffer entered the plea in an Alhambra courtroom through his attorney, Blair Berk, on Sept. 27, according to the Associated Press. The rocker, 45, did not attend his arraignment, with a source telling the New York Post that it’s normal for attorneys to appear without the involved parties in misdemeanor cases.

Klinghoffer, who is accused of running over and killing 47-year-old Israel Sanchez, faces a maximum of one year in jail and a $1,000 fine if convicted. He is not charged with having any violent intent, but rather only with a failure to yield. Klinghoffer’s criminal case is due back in court on Oct. 31.

In addition to the criminal charge, Klinghoffer also faces a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Sanchez’s family in July. On Oct. 18, a Superior Court judge struck down major portions of the suit, ruling that the victim’s daughter, Ashley Sanchez, failed to show Klinghoffer’s actions rose to the level of “despicable and willful” conduct necessary to seek punitive damages. According to Rolling Stone, the judge said that “the facts alleged by plaintiff here clearly allege that defendant was careless, even reckless. However, recklessness is insufficient to support a punitive damages claim.” He added that the plaintiff can file an amended lawsuit, but it would need to add new facts purportedly showing “evil motive.”

Original Story, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024: Former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer is facing criminal charges in connection to a March 2024 car accident in which he fatally struck a pedestrian. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, a current touring member of Pearl Jam, will be arraigned in a California court on Thursday on a misdemeanor charge of vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence, according to KTLA 5 News and Deadline.

The charge stems from a March 18 crash that was captured on video from a nearby security camera. Klinghoffer is accused of driving a GMC Yukon on Meridian Avenue near West Main Street in Alhambra, California and striking 47-year-old pedestrian Israel Sanchez as he was walking in a crosswalk. Andrew Brettler, Klinghoffer’s attorney, said in a previous statement that Klinghoffer “immediately pulled over, called 911, and remained at the scene until police and paramedics arrived.”

Sanchez “suffered “excruciating” injuries after being “thrown and/or dragged across the asphalt,” according to a wrongful death lawsuit filed by his daughter, Ashley Sanchez, in Los Angeles Superior Court in July. Sanchez was pronounced dead at the Huntington Hospital at 5:28 p.m., per court records.

There has been debate over whether or not Klinghoffer may have been distracted while driving. Sanchez’s family alleged that the guitarist was distracted while driving and failed to brake in time.

“Video of the incident shows that Defendant Klinghoffer made no efforts to brake or slow down until after he fatally struck Mr. Sanchez, indicating that Klinghoffer was likely to be driving while distracted,” Sanchez’s family’s attorneys stated in a news release. “Video taken seconds before the incident shows an object between the steering wheel and the driver that is believed to be a phone.”

However, Klinghoffer’s legal team has disputed allegations of distracted driving, with Brettler telling KTLA 5 News, “It’s clear from the evidence that Mr. Klinghoffer was not on the phone at the time of the accident. This was a tragic accident. There was no criminal intent, nor is any alleged.”

Klinghoffer, who spent a decade with the Red Hot Chili Peppers from 2009 to 2019 and has also played with Jane’s Addiction, Pearl Jam, Iggy Pop and Morrissey, will be arraigned on a misdemeanor charge of vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence at the Alhambra, California Courthouse at 8:30 a.m. PT. He has been released on his own recognizance.