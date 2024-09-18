'RHOC' Ex-Husband David Beador Accused of Verbally Abusing His Current Wife

Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador's ex-husband David Beador was served with a temporary restraining order by his current wife, Lesley Beador, Per documents obtained by InTouch Weekly, Lesley, 41, filed a request for a domestic violence restraining order on Tuesday, September 10. She requested her estranged husband be ordered to stay 100 yards away from her and her three children, including their 3-year-old daughter Anna Love Beador, as well as her two dogs. Lesley also wants a judge to force David to pay the mortgage and utilities on the marital home and that she has exclusive access to their Newport Beach, California. She also wants David to continue paying her cell phone bill and the monthly lease for her Mercedes Benz.

Regarding the financial requests, Leley stated in the filing: "I have no source of income from employment. Mr. Beador controls all the income and monies in our marriage. Mr. Beador has cut off all access to my credit cards."

She wants David to be awarded supervised visitation with their toddler. Lesley seeks for David to pay childcare costs and child and spousal support. Because of her reported lack of finances, she wants David to be demanded to turn her credit cards turned back on. She previously filed for a restraining order but says she dropped it because she "believed things were getting better between us, and I wanted things to be better."

She says her request for the restraining order this time stems from an incident on September 9 when David was picking up their daughter. She accuses David of storming outside and yelling "all kings of obscenities at Eriks while he waited in his car with the window up."

"All the children were present and witnesses [David's] behavior toward Eriks. It was very scary. I recorded this whole incident and will provide the videos to the court," Lesley reports in the filing. "All my children are terrified by David's behavior. After this incident I received about 59 harassing texts from [David] in a row telling me I was 'having sex with him,' 'I should go have sex with him,' and was accusing me of all kinds of things that could never be possible. [David] truly needs help. He gets in an obsessive mania state."