Michael Jordan's Parents: What to Know About James and Deloris Jordan
The Last Dance, a 10-part ESPN documentary focused on Michael Jordan and his final season with the Chicago Bulls, premiered on Sunday night. The first two episodes were released and immediately drew the attention of the fans. They loved seeing this unprecedented glimpse into Jordan's life, as well as his time with the Bulls.
Interestingly enough, there was another member of the Jordan family that became a topic of conversation. His mother, Deloris Jordan, was featured during one of the episodes. She read an old letter that her son had written while in college. She also impressed several people on social media due to being 78 years old and looking like she was much younger.
Following Deloris' appearance on The Last Dance, NBA fans began asking questions. They wanted to know more about Jordan's parents. Why was James Jordan not featured during The Last Dance? Would Deloris be shown frequently throughout the remaining eight episodes? The fans had several questions and were searching for answers.
While ESPN has not revealed whether or not Deloris will be shown on screen in future installments, there are some other important details that can be shared. For example, James was able to see his son win three of his six NBA titles. He also inspired community work in Chicago.
Murder
James was not featured during the first two episodes of The Last Dance, which made many fans ask about the reason. Unfortunately, this was due to James dying in 1993. He was reportedly asleep at a rest stop in North Carolina. He was shot and his body was dumped in a swamp, only to be recovered 11 days later.
Championship
Jordan won six NBA titles during his career, and he was able to share three of them with his father. One of the most iconic photos in league history is of Jordan holding the championship trophy while his father is clutching his arm. Interestingly enough, this moment nearly wasn't captured by the photographer.
Foundation
The 3rd Annual "Bags for Kids" was a smashing success! A big THANK YOU to everyone who attended, contributed, and volunteered to help kids and families in our community. #JRJFBagsForKids pic.twitter.com/8kmYcnBSiY— James R Jordan Foundation (@JordanFound) November 21, 2019
A former bank teller, Deloris founded the James R. Foundation in May 2000 in honor of her late husband. This organization "provides a pathway out of poverty by empowering youth to achieve their full potential and by leveling the playing field so they can become successful human beings and productive contributors to society." The Foundation has since expanded and created a state-of-the-art wellness center in Kenya.
James R. Jordan Boys & Girls Club and Family Life Center
In the fall of 1994, Jerry Reinsdorf and the Chicago Bulls announced that they were planning on building a Boys & Girls Club that would serve the West Haven Community of Chicago. The club would be created in honor of James following his murder. The 41,000 square foot facility officially opened in 1996 and still provides support for children in the area.
High School
There is a very iconic story about Jordan failing to make the varsity basketball team. He reportedly almost quit, but Deloris wouldn't let him. "If you really want it, you work hard over the summer," she told her son. The advice worked, to the point that the ball "never left" Jordan's hand.
Author
📚Available Now!— BCBA (@BCBooksAuthors) October 24, 2017
A Child's Book of Prayers and Blessings - Deloris Jordan, Shadra Strickland https://t.co/TDMlxfLpfh #KidLit #ChildrensBooks pic.twitter.com/OqV7wCLKsQ
Apart from raising five children, convincing Jordan to keep working on his craft and founding the James R. Jordan Foundation, Deloris has also made an impact as an author. She has created several children's books, including "Michael's Golden Rules." This book — and two others — were illustrated by Jordan's sister, Roslyn M. Jordan.
Keepsakes
Deloris Jordan is gorgeous at 78😍🥰 pic.twitter.com/EUkilEZBVC— Passionate Woman 🌹 (@AttorneyScruggs) April 20, 2020
The Last Dance featured Deloris reading an old letter from Jordan. This specific piece of mail was focused on needing money to pay a phone bill and buy postage stamps, but it was not the only one that she kept. Deloris actually saved a considerable amount of letters from her son, which he has referred to as "somewhat embarrassing." Although he said it shows how much she cares for her family.