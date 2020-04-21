Michael Jordan's Parents: What to Know About James and Deloris Jordan

The Last Dance, a 10-part ESPN documentary focused on Michael Jordan and his final season with the Chicago Bulls, premiered on Sunday night. The first two episodes were released and immediately drew the attention of the fans. They loved seeing this unprecedented glimpse into Jordan's life, as well as his time with the Bulls.

Interestingly enough, there was another member of the Jordan family that became a topic of conversation. His mother, Deloris Jordan, was featured during one of the episodes. She read an old letter that her son had written while in college. She also impressed several people on social media due to being 78 years old and looking like she was much younger.

Following Deloris' appearance on The Last Dance, NBA fans began asking questions. They wanted to know more about Jordan's parents. Why was James Jordan not featured during The Last Dance? Would Deloris be shown frequently throughout the remaining eight episodes? The fans had several questions and were searching for answers.

While ESPN has not revealed whether or not Deloris will be shown on screen in future installments, there are some other important details that can be shared. For example, James was able to see his son win three of his six NBA titles. He also inspired community work in Chicago.