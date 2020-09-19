Miami Heat's 2010–11 Team: Where Are They Now?

The Miami Heat are currently facing off with the Boston Celtics in the 2020 Eastern Conference Finals. The South Florida team has a 2-0 lead in the series and could book a trip to the NBA Finals and a possible matchup with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Of course, this potential outcome is making Heat fans think back to the year that James "took his talents to South Beach." The 2010-2011 season was one of excitement due to the additions to the roster. Miami had the "big three" in Chris Bosh, LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, which prompted championship dreams among the fans. The Heat nearly achieved greatness after running through the playoffs. They defeated the Philadelphia 76ers, Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls during the Eastern Conference playoffs, setting up a championship series against the Dallas Mavericks. However, James and co. couldn't capitalize on a 2-1 lead and lost the Finals to Mark Cuban's team. The team ultimately won two rings before the big names on the roster departed, but where are they now?

LeBron James (Photo: Darren Carroll/NBAE/Getty) James is still playing in the NBA. He is in his second season with the Los Angeles Lakers and has the team back in the Western Conference Finals after a difficult 2018-19 season. Prior to joining the Lakers, however, James returned to his roots. He left the Heat and headed back to the Cleveland Cavaliers. He led his home-state team to a championship, adding a third ring to his collection. Now he is hoping to add a fourth.

Dwyane Wade (Photo: John Sciulli/Getty Images for NBA 2K20) Following the 2010-11 season, Wade remained with the Heat until the end of the 2015-16 season and won two more championships. He then spent time with the Toronto Raptors and Cleveland Cavaliers before ultimately returning to the Heat. He is now retired and enjoying life with wife Gabrielle Union and their children.

Chris Bosh (Photo: Takashi Aoyama/Getty) A former member of the Toronto Raptors, Chris Bosh actually joined the Miami Heat the same year as James. He was the third member of the "Big Three." He remained in South Florida for the remainder of his NBA career, winning two championships and playing until the 2015-16 season. Since retiring from professional basketball, Bosh has been spotted at various games, as well backstage at SNL when Eddie Murphy hosted.

Zydrunas Ilgauskas (Photo: Gregory Shamus/NBAE via Getty Images) Zydrunas Ilgauskas, the Lithuanian-American center, played for the Cleveland Cavaliers from 1996 until 2010, spending time with James. He joined his teammate in South Florida for the 2010-11 season and the near-championship run. However, Ilgauskas opted to retire in September 2011 due to long-term physical fatigue. Following his retirement, he joined the Saint Ignatius High School staff as an assistant coach.

Mario Chalmers (Photo: Ron Jenkins/BIG3 via Getty Images) Similar to the other players on the 2010-11 roster, Mario Chalmers spent the majority of his career with Miami. He won two championships with the team before departing at the end of the 2014-15 season. He then spent two seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies before heading to Europe. He joined the Italian basketball team Virtus Bologna and later the Greek Basket League.

Carlos Arroyo (Photo: James Riley/NBAE via Getty Images) Carlos Arroyo spent his basketball career playing both in America and overseas. He was part of the Puerto Rican national team that defeated the United States in the 2004 Summer Olympic Games. He also played in the Israeli League. Arroyo spent two seasons with the Miami Heat, rotating with Chalmers, before ultimately heading to the Boston Celtics. Arroyo later spent time in Europe, Puerto Rico and with the Big3. When he isn't playing basketball, Arroyo is creating Reggaeton music, including his March 2020 hit, "Baila Reggaeton."