Dwyane Wade Explains How Old Navy Shopping Blew His Mind

There is a certain stigma surrounding professional athletes and those with sizable bank accounts. The belief is that they don’t know how the real world functions or what certain items really cost. It certainly makes sense considering that they can’t leave the house without being recognized, but Dwyane Wade proved that statement to be true recently when he expressed how Old Navy blew his mind.

During an interview with Sports Illustrated’s Rohan Nadkarni, Wade clarified comments by his wife, Gabrielle Union, in which she told late-night host James Corden that he was “freaked out” by the clothing chain. As he explained, he wasn’t freaked out per se, but he was certainly surprised by the pricing.

“Okay so, what I was freaking out about — if you want to call it freaking out — was the prices,” Wade said in the interview. “I’m sure some guys do, but I got to a point, especially being so known in Miami — which is a good thing but at times when it comes to personal life stuff, it can be tough — where I hadn’t been to a store in so long. I had a chef to go shopping, a stylist to do this, all that. I don’t really go shopping, so I don’t really know the prices of stuff.”

“So I go into Old Navy and I start buying stuff. So I grabbed what I felt was like, a lot of stuff, like it’s got to be $100,000. Not a $100,000 but just speaking in that sense. I got up to the register and it was like $500. I was like, ‘Holy s—, I thought this was way more.’”

While Wade may not be well-versed in Old Navy or the sales, the clothing chain has been known for selling jeans, khakis, and other items for a steep discount. In the early 2000s, Old Navy even had sales where some pairs of pants even dropped down to $1.99. That sale alone would have shocked Wade even more.

Originally, Union told Corden that Wade was so confused in his post-retirement life that he had no idea about certain facets of life. For example, he was in awe of the car wash after going to the one for the first time in his life. Similarly, he was confused about taking dogs to the veterinarian and how that process actually worked.

Wade still has some real-world education to complete before he catches up to Union and her knowledge of Target, but he has plenty of time now that he is retired. Instead of worrying about upcoming games, he can instead enjoy the more mundane aspects of life.