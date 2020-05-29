Melania Trump Calls for 'Peaceful Protests' in Minneapolis But Is Countered With Viral Argument About Colin Kaepernick

✖

First Lady Melania Trump does not want any more riots in Minneapolis in response to George Floyd's death, but a number of users used Colin Kaepernick to counter her point. On Twitter, Trump wrote how there's "no reason for violence" and the nation needs to focus on peace, prayers and healing." However, many Twitter users responded to Trump by discussing the NFL protests, while another defiantly posted a photo of Kaepernick kneeling while writing Donald Trump also didn't want peaceful protests.

Your husband didn’t want peaceful protests either. pic.twitter.com/lZ1rqZ8elc — Emily A. (@emzorbit) May 29, 2020

"Your husband is the one who divides us," the woman wrote in another tweet. "I also suspect that if it were mostly white people dying from COVID-19, this country would be locked up tighter than a drum." Many Twitter users agreed with her as they believe peaceful protests are not working. The tweet was echoed among the masses, including others who supported the user's argument, especially over the peaceful protests by a number of American athletes kneeling on one knee during the U.S. national anthem in opposition to police brutality and racism.

"You guys criticized the peaceful NFL protests, too," wrote one user on Twitter, while another interjected in a tweet of their own, "They tried peaceful kneeling at games, what did hubby think of that? #bebest." Trump's message didn't go far with many as another shared their message most explicitly. "F— you. You and your husband called Colin Kaepernick an SOB when he protested peacefully for the same thing. So seriously f— off and Be Best."

As for Donald Trump, he has some very strong thoughts on the riots by calling looters "thugs" and implies they should be shot. He followed it up with another tweet by taking aim at Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, admitting he could not just "stand back" and watch the "great American City" of Minneapolis suffer through the protests that turned violent following the death of Floyd — an African-American male, who died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer, knelt on his neck for at least seven minutes while Floyd was handcuffed, lying face down on the road, and pleading for his life.

"A total lack of leadership. Either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control, or I will send in the National Guard & get the job done right," Donald wrote. The president was subsequently flagged for his tweet since he used the word "Thugs," and glorified violence. But the White House stated Trump was condemning violence, not glorifying it.

As far as Kaepernick goes, he recently responded to Floyd's death on Twitter. He revealed why there are riots in Minneapolis and said the citizens have a right to do so. "When civility leads to death, revolting is the only logical reaction," he wrote. "The cries for peace will rain down, and when they do, they will land on deaf ears, because your violence has brought this resistance. We have the right to fight back! Rest in Power George Floyd."

Kaepernick has been going viral on social media largely because of his photo of him kneeling has been used by social media users to compare it to the officer putting his knee on Floyd's neck before he passed out. Kaepernick kneeled during the national anthem in 2016 when he was with the San Francisco 49ers to protest the racial and social injustice in the country.