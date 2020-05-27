LeBron James Reacts to George Floyd's Death With Colin Kaepernick Photo

✖

LeBron James had a very strong reaction to the death of George Floyd. The Los Angeles Lakers star went to Instagram to express his feelings about four police officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota, who kneeled on Floyd's neck while arresting him, which led to his death. In the Instagram post, James shared a photo of Floyd being detained by officers and comparing it to Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem.

"Do you understand NOW!!??!!?? Or is it still blurred to you?? #StayWoke," James wrote in the caption. The post also states "This... ...Is Why," explaining why Kaepernick was kneeling during the national anthem back in 2016. Kaepernick said he was protesting the racial and social injustice in America, specifically young black unarmed males being killed by police officers. Floyd's death was caught on video, which caused outrage across the entire country. It ultimately led to the four arresting officers being fired and the FBI doing an investigation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on May 26, 2020 at 4:38pm PDT

"Being black in America should not be a death sentence," Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said in a news conference this week. "For five minutes, we watched a white officer press his knee into a black man's neck. Five minutes. When you hear someone calling for help, you're supposed to help, this officer failed in the most basic, human sense. What happen on Chicago and 38th last night is awful, It was traumatic. It serves a reminder of how far we have to go."

According to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, Derek Chauvin was the one kneeling on Floyd's neck and Tou Thao was one of the officers that stood by. Witnesses at the scene pleaded with officers to let Floyd up and check his pulse. It was announced that Floyd died at the hospital, and it ultimately led to protesters clashing with officers.

The reason Floyd was arrested because officers were responded to the "forgery in progress." Officers were told that the suspect was sitting on top of a blue car and appeared to be under the influence, according to CBS News. Floyd was ordered to step from his car. "After he got out, he physically resisted officers. Officers were able to get the suspect into handcuffs and noted he appeared to be suffering medical distress. Officers called for an ambulance," a police statement said.