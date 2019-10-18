Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Shares Rare Photos From Hospital With Update Following Brain Tumor Surgery

Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford, has been through an intense battle in the past six months recovering from brain tumor surgery, but to celebrate her progress since her surgery in April, Kelly recently shared photos of her journey from the hospital to where she is now. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the mom-of-three also wrote a lengthy post to express her gratitude.

“It’s been 6 months. 6 months ago I was an hour into, what I didn’t know was the longest 12 hours of my life and most likely, my families’ lives. I didn’t know what the future held for me, I didn’t care, as long as there was a future with my husband and kids,” Kelly wrote.

She went on to talk about how she had a ton of fear before the procedure because she didn’t know how she would look afterwards, but with Stafford and their children by her side, Kelly knows she was going to be okay.

“The mindset that life is short and being kind is what makes you lovable, not what you look like, not what you do for a living, not how much money you have.. but by how big your heart is,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Stafford (@kbstafford89) on Oct 17, 2019 at 6:15am PDT

“I’m so grateful for having been through this. It was tough as hell on me and everyone around me, but I know it has changed us and changed us for the better. I may not look the exact same, I may not feel entirely the same… but hell, I am here, I am enjoying every moment, and I’m here for anyone who wants to enjoy it with me.”

Kelly was able to attend the Detroit Lions versus Green Bay Packers game at Lambeau Field on Monday to support her husband. The Lions weren’t able to come away with the win, but Stafford was solid as he threw for 265 yards. However, Kelly was not happy after the game because of how the game was called by the officials and it led to her trolling the officials with the help of Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers.

So far this season, the Lions are 2-2-1 and they are in last place in the NFC North. But it looks like Stafford is having fun this year because he has Kelly and the rest of his family together, which is one of the reasons why he’s having arguably one of his best seasons yet.