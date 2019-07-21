Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Admits Couple Is ‘Healing From so Much’ in Tender Photo Following Brain Tumor Surgery

With only a few weeks to go before the 2019 NFL season begins, Kelly Stafford, wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, is looking back on the past few months following her brain tumor surgery in April. Stafford shared a photo of her husband holding their three children on Saturday, and provided an update on her condition. She told fans the family is “healing from so much.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Stafford (@kbstafford89) on Jul 20, 2019 at 2:28pm PDT

“It’s hard to put into words this offseason,” Stafford wrote. “The hardest one we have ever had for obvious reasons, both healing from so much. I’ve never been happier to say goodbye to an off-season. It’s usually a sad moment watching Matthew pull away.. knowing there is no more family breakfasts, no more beer chugs, no more weekend dates..for 6-7 months.. but this time it was different.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Stafford said she was “grateful” to be by Matthew’s side and hopes the couple only takes the “lessons and strength” they gained.

“We grew as individuals, as a couple, and as parents going through what we went through so I wouldn’t change it for the world.. but I know I speak for both of us when I say we are very ready for football. So here is to season 11,” Stafford wrote, referring to how long Matthew has been in the NFL. “Lets f– get it!”

At the end, she included the hashtags “Stafford Strong” and “Go Lions.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Stafford (@kbstafford89) on Jul 14, 2019 at 5:22pm PDT

Last week, the couple was in California for the Orange County Fair without their children. Stafford shared several videos and photos from their fun, which she called “just what we needed.”

“Was trying not to pull a sandlot, especially when my brain makes a ride seem way more intense than it might be. Happy to report, I didn’t and neither did Matthew,” Stafford wrote. “This offseason has been one for the books in so many ways.. I’m thankful and I’m soaking up these last few days with Matthew… Missing our girls, but my family and our tata are holding down the fort at home!”

Stafford, 29, was diagnosed with a brain tumor and had successful surgery in April. She and Matthew have been married since 2015 and are parents to 2-year-old twins Sawyer and Chandler, and 11-month-old Hunter Hope.

In June, Stafford provided a detailed update on her condition, telling fans she was going amazing.

“It’s been two months since the scariest day of my life. I’m gonna keep it short and just thank you again for all the prayers. I am doing amazing,” she wrote on Instagram. “There are things that will never be the same, but they are things that with each day, I notice less and less. My new norms are now… just my norms.”

The Lions kick off their preseason against the New England Patriots on Aug. 8. Their regular season starts on the road against the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 8.