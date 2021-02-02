Mark Walton, Former Dolphins Running Back, Arrested Over Violent Incident at Pizza Hut

✖

Mark Walton is in trouble again. According to a police report obtained by TMZ, the former Miami Dolphins running back was arrested at Pizza Hut in Miami on Sunday. He allegedly tried to smash a glass window at the restaurant before getting into a right with his cousin, who was trying to restrain him.

Walton told officers that he was "disrespected over the phone by one of the employees," which led to him going to the Pizza Hut and confronting the staff members. One witness said Walton flipped out because his order was canceled and "and started banging on the windows trying to pull on the door to gain entry to the business to confront one of the employees." That is when Walton's cousin tried to remove him from the premises only to be attacked instead.

Offices called the paramedics for Walton's cousins as they noticed he had some injuries. Walton was then arrested and booked on charges of trespassing and disorderly conduct. TMZ said that Walton smiled during his mug shot.

Walton has had his issues with the law over the years. He has been arrested several times, including once in 2019 when a pregnant woman accused him of punching her. Those charges were dropped in 2020. After Walton's fourth arrest, he was waived by the Dolphins on Nov. 19, 2019. He was suspended at the time, but the suspension was lifted on Dec. 3. Walton was suspended for another eight weeks in November of last year. The reason for his suspension wasn't made clear at the time.

Walton, who played college football at Miami, was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the fourth round in 2018. He played in 14 games and rushed for 34 yards on 14 carries. The Bengals cut Walton in April 2019 after being arrested for the third time in the offseason. He then signed with the Dolphins of May of that year and played in seven games that fall.

"Walton is a fluid combo back with the ability to compete for committee carries and third-down snaps," NFL.com's Lance Zierlein wrote in his scouting report of Walton before he was drafted. "His 2016 tape gives a better indication of his quickness since he was nursing an ankle injury for much of the time he played this year. His indecisiveness as an interior runner should be taken into account when offensive coordinators decide to use him.