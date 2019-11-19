Dolphins Release RB Mark Walton After He Allegedly Punched Pregnant Woman Several Times

Tuesday morning, the Miami Dolphins announced that they had released running back Mark Walton after becoming aware of a police matter earlier in the day. At the time of his release, there were questions about what Walton had done, but it was later revealed by multiple sources that he had been arrested after allegedly punching a woman “several times in the face and head.”

According to Andy Slater of FOX Sports 640, the woman that Walton punched is five weeks pregnant. Walton is the father of the child. The police report says that he learned of this fact a mere two days ago.

Walton was not currently with the Dolphins at the time of his release due to serving a four-game suspension for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy.

We have waived running back Mark Walton. pic.twitter.com/vXhON24Z4I — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 19, 2019

Originally a fourth-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2018 out of Miami, Walton was expected to be a key contributor behind Joe Mixon and Giovani Bernard. However, he only spent one season with the Ohio franchise prior to being released due to off-the-field incidents. He was waived in April 2019, which led to him heading back to Florida.

Prior to joining the Dolphins, Walton was arrested three times over the offseason. The first incident was due to a marijuana charge in January. The second arrest came in February when he was charged with a battery misdemeanor.

Walton’s third arrest, which ultimately led to his release from the Bengals, happened when he reportedly fled from the police on foot. They also found a rifle in his rental car. This incident occurred in March, and Walton pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor weapons charge and was given six months probation.

In seven games with Miami this season, Walton rushed 53 times for 201 yards. He also added 15 receptions for 89 yards. Head coach Brian Flores opted to make him the starter midway through the year, which prompted trading Kenyan Drake to the Arizona Cardinals.

“The conduct of our players is very important and Mark has done everything we’ve asked of him both on and off the field since signing with the Dolphins,” Flores said at the time of the suspension. “We look forward to having him back at the conclusion of his suspension.”

Now, however, Walton is done in South Florida and could be seeing his NFL career come to an end. The Dolphins will now forge ahead with second-year runner Kalen Ballage, who has rushed for 122 yards and three touchdowns.

