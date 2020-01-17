LSU Football Staff Bus Involved in Minor Crash Heading to Washington D.C.

A bus that had members of the LSU Football staff was involved in a minor crash in Baton Rouge on Thursday according to TMZ. The bus was carrying 25 to 30 members of the LSU football staff and no players were on the bus. The accident happened on I-110 North in Baton Rouge and it was on it’s way to the airport to fly out to Washington D.C. The entire football team is being honored by Donald Trump at the White House on Friday.

The good news is there were no injuries to report. EMTs responded to the scene and nobody was treated for injuries. It was raining at the time and the accident happened when a red car lost control and hit the bus before slamming into the barricade. Everyone on the bus got into another vehicle and they were able to make it to the airport.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The LSU Tigers won the national championship on Monday night as they defeated Clemson in the College Football Playoff Championship game. As a result, they will get to hang out with Trump on Friday and one player Trump has to be looking forward to meeting is Joe Burrow. The 2019 Heisman Trophy winner put on a show in the championship game, throwing for five touchdowns in the win.

“I mean, this is special,” Burrow said on the podcast Pardon My Take this week. “This doesn’t happen — this doesn’t come around every year. This is a special group of guys that really came together and it’s as close of a group as I’ve ever been around. I’m just so happy I was able to do it with Coach O, Patrick and the rest of the guys in that locker room.”

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron is another person Trump will likely enjoy meeting. After years of hard work, he finally was able to win his first national title.

“So proud of our football team,” Orgeron said according to 247Sports. “I do believe it’s one of the greatest accomplishments in football history. So proud of Joe Burrow, the leadership that he brought to our football team, he’s one of the best football players I’ve seen in a long time. He’s even a better young man. So proud of our coaching staff, the job that they did all year. We started working last January 17th was our first football school. We’ve worked one year, and I reminded the team how we got here.”