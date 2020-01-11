LSU Cancels Classes for Two Days for National Championship Game vs. Clemson

The LSU Tigers will face the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff National Championship game on Monday and the school has decided to do something very beneficial for the students. On Friday, LSU announced classes have been canceled for Monday and Tuesday due to the big game. It was also announced the University will be open since Monday marks the start of the spring semester.

“The LSU Board of Supervisors voted today to cancel classes at the flagship campus in Baton Rouge on Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 13-14, to accommodate students who are traveling to New Orleans for the national championship game,” the school said in a news release.

The LSU Tigers are seeking their fourth national title with the first being in 1958, the second in 2003 and the third in 2007. It has been an exciting season for the Tigers as they are 14-0 and quarterback Joe Burrow won the Heisman Trophy. And the fact the game is being played in Louisiana gives LSU a big advantage.

“I think it’s great,” LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said Wednesday night according to 247Sports. “It’s something that for some reason when we found out last year that it was going to be in New Orleans, we felt that we were going to be there. Nothing was talked about, but I’m sure it was talked about in small circles about what an opportunity it was for us, the state of Louisiana, for everybody to be there. I like it because it’s a home-field advantage.

“I like that we don’t have to get on an airplane to go down there. I think it’s going to be a tremendous night, but you know what, after the first snap, just like a fight, all that stuff don’t matter. You’ve got to execute. Clemson is going to be a hard team to beat and we’re going to have to play our best.”

As for Clemson, they have been through this before. The Tigers are the defending national champions and they haven’t lost a game since the 2017 season.

“I think just the biggest thing is I’ve been there before so I know what to expect more, but it’s a different place, different team, we’re a different team so everything’s different, but just having that experience of playing in a National Championship definitely is something that you take a little comfort in. You kind of know what to expect,” Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence said according to 247sports.

The game will kick off at 8 p.m. on ESPN. It can also be streamed on the ESPN app.