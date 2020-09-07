Lou Brock: MLB Fans, Players Heartbroken After Baseball Legend's Death at 81

Sunday afternoon, MLB legend Lou Brock passed away at the age of 81. The cause of death was not disclosed at the time. He had faced multiple medical issues in recent years, including being diagnosed with cancer in 2017 and losing his leg to diabetes.

When news surfaced of Brock's death, the baseball world went into mourning. The Chicago Cubs put his photo on the jumbotron and held a moment of silence prior to a game against the Cardinals. Baseball fans at homes, on the other hand, began posting tributes on social media. Many thanked Brock for the two World Series titles he helped deliver and called him the GOAT for his ability to steal bases like no other player. Brock retired in 1979 after 19 years in professional baseball — primarily with the Cardinals — and walked away with 3,023 hits and 938 stolen bases, which still stands as the second-most in MLB history.