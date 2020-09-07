Lou Brock: MLB Fans, Players Heartbroken After Baseball Legend's Death at 81
Sunday afternoon, MLB legend Lou Brock passed away at the age of 81. The cause of death was not disclosed at the time. He had faced multiple medical issues in recent years, including being diagnosed with cancer in 2017 and losing his leg to diabetes.
When news surfaced of Brock's death, the baseball world went into mourning. The Chicago Cubs put his photo on the jumbotron and held a moment of silence prior to a game against the Cardinals. Baseball fans at homes, on the other hand, began posting tributes on social media. Many thanked Brock for the two World Series titles he helped deliver and called him the GOAT for his ability to steal bases like no other player. Brock retired in 1979 after 19 years in professional baseball — primarily with the Cardinals — and walked away with 3,023 hits and 938 stolen bases, which still stands as the second-most in MLB history.
@Cardinals @MLB #LouBrock was my favorite challenge in my career! It was ridiculous how good he was! Amazing was his stats not just in the regular season but his W. S. stats are truly a stunning mind blowing standard. Stealing 7 bases I believe twice! RIP my friend.— Johnny Bench (@JohnnyBench_5) September 7, 2020
Love you Lou Brock. Prayers for you and your family. I’m thankful for your presence with me and our locker room.— Trevor Rosenthal (@TrevRosenthal) September 7, 2020
RIP Lou Brock one of MLB’s swiftest of the swift. A man who was exciting every time he reached base. Thanks for the memories Lou. You will be missed by baseball fans everywhere. ⚾️— Ken Singleton (@29alltime) September 7, 2020
Rest In Peace, #LouBrock. Speed on the base paths, grace on and off the field. The @cubs never shoulda let you go, champ. As you round third and head for home we thank you and salute you. pic.twitter.com/SLHJp9JhDD— Tom Morello (@tmorello) September 7, 2020
RIP to a true legend Lou Brock pic.twitter.com/Z1fCZNKL3z— Tommy Pham (@TphamLV) September 7, 2020
Whenever I see a photo of Lou Brock, I see class and grace. pic.twitter.com/W8wrVePOv4— Danny Gallagher (@dannogallagher7) September 7, 2020
RIP Lou Brock pic.twitter.com/XzPccKtZ8O— Nat Turner (@natsturner) September 7, 2020
This is a picture of Lou Brock at our baseball camp for kids who are deaf. All we had to do is ask and he came every year. Hall of Famer on and off the field #RIPLouBrock pic.twitter.com/ZNVvcaoTf7— Mike Bush (@mikebushksdk) September 7, 2020
RIP Lou Brock. Not a Cardinals fan but he was a great baseball player pic.twitter.com/yp6ocUYrT3— Steve Goettling (@sgoettling) September 7, 2020
There was a light inside of Lou Brock that brightened every place and space he entered. A light that warmed every person he encountered. Grace. Dignity. Class. Joy. His generosity of spirit touched so many. I’ve never known a finer man. #RIPLou ... Long may you run.— Bernie Miklasz (@miklasz) September 6, 2020
2020 sucks.
Lou Brock passed away today at the age of 81.
He was serenaded here in June - on his 81st birthday.
Rest, Sir.🌎💔 pic.twitter.com/6G6P2faFyx— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) September 6, 2020
Lou Brock was one of the finest men I have ever known.— Albert Pujols (@PujolsFive) September 7, 2020
Coming into this league as a 21-year-old kid, Lou Brock was one of the first Hall-of-Fame players I had the privilege to meet. He told me I belonged here in the big-leagues. pic.twitter.com/JIbSKMYI13
In his autobiography, Lou Brock, recalling how he asked a young man he thought was a clubhouse aide for a Coke before the 1967 All-Star Game: "He hesitated for a moment but then went and got the Coke and said, 'You're Lou Brock, aren't you? Pleased to meet you. I'm Tom Seaver." pic.twitter.com/vDaJhprS0W— Mark Tomasik (@retrosimba) September 3, 2020
RIP to one of the greatest Cardinals of all time, Lou Brock.
Hall of Famer— Cards Nation (@CardsNation13) September 6, 2020
3000+ hits
2x World Series Champion
938 stolen bases pic.twitter.com/Q0Ij2uiVGd