Lou Brock, St. Louis Cardinals Legend, Dead at 81

Major League Baseball lost a legend on Sunday afternoon. Lou Brock, who shined during his career with the St. Louis Cardinals, passed away at the age of 81. A cause of death was not disclosed, but Brock reportedly fought through a number of medical issues in recent years.

The Cardinals originally acquired Brock on June 15, 1964, in a trade with the Chicago Cubs. The team sent righthander Ernie Broglio to the Windy City, prompting criticism from many fans of the team. Hall of Fame pitcher even said that "we thought it was the worst trade ever." However, Brock quickly became a key player for the Cardinals and built a reputation as one of the sport's greatest players ever.

- 6x All-Star

- 2x World Series champion

- 3,023 career hits

- 938 career stolen bases

- 1985 National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee A baseball legend. RIP Lou Brock pic.twitter.com/T3p93FJ998 — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) September 6, 2020

Brock found considerable success during the latter half of the 1964 season following the trade with the Cubs. He batted .348 and stole 33 bases. The Cardinals won the National League pennant and later defeated the New York Yankees in the seven-game World Series. This delivered the first championship to the city since 1946.

As further evidence of his ability to deliver clutch plays, Brock stole seven bases during the 1967 World Series against the Boston Red Sox. He also hit .414 as the Cardinals secured another championship. He continued to showcase his abilities the following season, albeit in a losing effort. Brock hit .464 with another seven stolen bases and a record 13 hits. The Cardinals ultimately lost to the Detroit Tigers.

During his MLB career, Brock developed a reputation for stunning moments. He was the National League's all-time steals leader with 938. He also registered 3,023 hits. He was also a first-ballot National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum electee.

