Los Angeles Rams Make Big Contract Decision on Cooper Kupp

The Los Angeles Rams have made a big decision on their superstar wide receiver. The team recently announced they have signed Cooper Kupp to a three-year contract extension following a memorable 2021 season. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that the new contract is worth up to $80 million.

"I'm so thankful for this organization and the coaching staff, up to the front office," Kupp said on the Rams' official website. "This is an organization I want to be a part of for a long time, so to have those people who I have a lot of respect for be able to show me that they want me to be here, that this was a priority for them, I'm incredibly grateful for that and I don't take that lightly." Kupp finished the 2021 season with 145 receptions, 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also helped the Rams win the Super Bowl as he caught two touchdown passes in the game and was named Super Bowl MVP.

The @RamsNFL don't win a ring without these clutch plays from @CooperKupp in the Divisional. pic.twitter.com/ZMlVuYmSrM — NFL (@NFL) June 9, 2022

"I wasn't really thinking of anyone – I was trying to remember what my signature was, what date it was," Kupp revealed. "No, I mean, really I was thinking of all the people that have been a part of my life who have poured into me. In one way or another, there are so many people that have hand in making me who I am today as a person, as a father, as a husband and as a football player. There's so many people, and I was just thinking of how many people I've come in contact with, that have influenced me in a positive way and are important to me."

Kupp also gave paise to Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. "I thought it was kind of a cool thing. Certainly, he's one of those people that's had a hand in being able to be in this place and have the opportunity to extend my career here in Los Angeles and be able to sign that contract," Kupp said. "Obviously, your quarterback plays a huge role in that. A little bit of a nod to Matthew Stafford in that way."

Kupp, 28, was selected by the Rams in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He was selected to the PWFA All-Rookie Team after recording 62 receptions for 869 yards and five touchdowns. He played college football at Eastern Washington where he was a four-time first-team FCS All-American.