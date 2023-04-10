Logan Paul Called out for Major Photo Editing Fail

Logan Paul's time as a WWE Superstar has been interesting, to say the least. However, the latest antic involving his pro wrestling career has led to him being the butt of the joke online. Despite reports that the controversial YouTube star's deal with WWE ran for several years, Paul's status was called into question when he claimed WrestleMania 39 was his last contracted event with the company. However, the record was set straight on Monday, with Paul and the company claiming he just renewed his contract.

However, Paul's announcement — a photo of him posing with WWE exec Paul "Triple H" Levesque — was met with ridicule by many online. Wrestling fans were quick to realize that the image the Impaulsive host used to document his re-signing was the same one he used for his initial contract signing. He went to extensive lengths to try and mask it, though. He (or more likely, an employee) edited the initial image to change the color of his jacket from blue to yellow. The same was also done to a bottle of Paul's sports drink, Prime.

hey man pic.twitter.com/O6pGfcHU8x — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) April 10, 2023

Furthermore, Paul removed former WWE exec Stephanie McMahon from the photo, as she exited the company in the time between uploads. There is also some odd smudging and color bleed shown around Paul's jacket. Despite the great lengths went by Paul and his team, it's an obvious failure when you place the two photos side by side, showing him and Triple H posed in the exact same positions.

While it's ultimately harmless, WWE fans got a kick out of calling out the celebrity. Regardless, they'll have to get used to seeing more of Paul. WWE confirmed he'd be around for a while longer. They also heavily praised his work in a Monday statement.

"Paul has already delivered a number of unforgettable moments during his WWE tenure, including a battle with Seth 'Freakin' Rollins at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood, an Undisputed WWE Universal Title showdown with Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel, a jaw-dropping performance in the 2023 Royal Rumble Match and more," the WWE statement read. "With Paul's charismatic style and impressive in-ring abilities, there is no telling what his WWE future may bring."