'WWE Raw': Seth Rollins' Confusing Segment Has Fans Asking 'What Are We Doing?'
WWE Raw after WrestleMania 39 was a little disappointing, according to fans, and one of the more interesting moments came from a fan favorite. Seth Rollins came to the ring after earning a big win against Logan Paul at WrestleMania, and fans began singing his song. The USA Network cut to a commercial break as Rollins came out, but when the show returned, Rollins was seen motioning to fans as they were chanting his song. He then left the ring without saying a word.
According to multiple reports, Rollins was seen talking to the production crew during the commercial break. The video of the conversation shows Rollins upset about something, but it's not known if the segment was changed. It was reported that Vince McMahon made last-minute changes before Raw as he was in charge of the episode. McMahon retired last year but returned to WWE in January to get ready for the company's sale. It was announced over the weekend that Endeavor purchased WWE and will merge with UFC. Here's a look at fans reacting to Rollins' interesting segment on Raw.
The Segment
It's celebration time for @WWERollins on #RawAfterMania! pic.twitter.com/xEeEhFPqQj— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2023
One fan asked: "What is Vince doing? Get him OUT OF HERE!!!"
Valid Question
What are we doing?— Sal (@salsince98) April 4, 2023
Another fan said: "This really doesn't feel like a Raw after Mania."
A Change Made
Nothing confirmed but Seth Rollins’ segment may have been changed when he was in the ring. pic.twitter.com/AaSEf5AjO4— Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) April 4, 2023
One person tweeted: "Wow!! If that's really what went down I can't imagine Rollins being happy about it."
Some Fans Liked It
Seth Rollins came to the ring, got the fans to sing his song and left.
Guy next to me said: “That’s the best segment ever.”
My kind of fan. 😂 #WWERaw— Simon Miller (@SimonMiller316) April 4, 2023
One fan stated: "Reminded me of when Y2J returned and came to the ring and did nothing each week for weeks in a row lol."
Not Happy With Vince
vince doesn’t care about the talent or their success he never has. he only cares about his own gain & own preferences for the show. less than 30 minutes of wrestling, barely giving women any time, and cutting BIG STARS like seth rollins’ segement short? ridiculous.— pau (@316REIGNS) April 4, 2023
One Twitter user replied: "Especially when WWE universe was mentioned so many times in hour 1. When Corey said local medical facility, was the nail in the coffin that Vince is back writing the show."
What?
On wwe raw after wrestlemania seth Rollins comes out and the Fans sings his theme song and then he leaves. What was that? @WWE pic.twitter.com/kx5aM7s5dy— JaydonEvans 🏳️🌈 (@JaydonEvans10) April 4, 2023
One person tweeted: "You know I expected a little bit of excitement tonight, but you guys couldn't even bring that."
Embarrassing
Cutting Seth Rollins from Raw is Embarrassing. What's worse is he was already out there when they told him. Am no expert but cutting one of your biggest stars who gets one of the biggest reactions from the Crowd. Who helped make Raw after Mania huge. Its embarrassing.— TheListOfOrange1970🟠✋ (@Bjk63809896) April 4, 2023
And this fan wrote: "Seth has fans in the palm of his hand Still prefer him as a heel though."