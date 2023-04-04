'WWE Raw': Seth Rollins' Confusing Segment Has Fans Asking 'What Are We Doing?'

WWE Raw after WrestleMania 39 was a little disappointing, according to fans, and one of the more interesting moments came from a fan favorite. Seth Rollins came to the ring after earning a big win against Logan Paul at WrestleMania, and fans began singing his song. The USA Network cut to a commercial break as Rollins came out, but when the show returned, Rollins was seen motioning to fans as they were chanting his song. He then left the ring without saying a word.

According to multiple reports, Rollins was seen talking to the production crew during the commercial break. The video of the conversation shows Rollins upset about something, but it's not known if the segment was changed. It was reported that Vince McMahon made last-minute changes before Raw as he was in charge of the episode. McMahon retired last year but returned to WWE in January to get ready for the company's sale. It was announced over the weekend that Endeavor purchased WWE and will merge with UFC. Here's a look at fans reacting to Rollins' interesting segment on Raw.