Logan Paul Wants to Fight 'Thor' Star Chris Hemsworth

Logan Paul wants to get in the ring with one of the Avengers. A video of Chris Hemsworth boxing was posted on Twitter on New Year's Day and went viral. And when Paul saw the video, he challenged the Thor star to a match.

Paul said he will fight Hemsworth after he takes on boxing legend, Floyd Mayweather, which is scheduled for February 20. Paul has competed in two boxing matches before. The first match was in August 2018 against fellow YouTuber KSI which ended in a draw. Paul took on KSI in a rematch in November 2019, and KSI won via split decision.

I’ll fight him after mayweather https://t.co/kIqkYlb9fz — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) January 2, 2021

Paul's younger brother, Jake, has also competed in a couple of boxing matches. His last fight was against former NBA star Nate Robinson and knocked him out in two rounds. When asked about his brother's chances against an undefeated Mayweather, Jake didn't hold back."

"My brother’s f–ked," he said to TMZ. "It's bad for the sport, I think it’s just for clout. My brother's a fake fighter, I'm the real fighter." Jake went on to say that "He’s 0-1-1, and I’m 3-0." "I wish him the best of luck. I just like, don’t get in there with a guy whose never even been knocked down. He’s been knocked down once and it was by accident."

No matter what happens in the fight against Mayweather, it's unlikely Paul will have a chance to fight Hemsworth. The 37-year old actor is staying busy as he's set to play WWE legend Hulk Hogan in an upcoming biopic. He's currently filming Spiderhead with Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett and will also reprise his role as Thor in the upcoming Marvell film Thor: Love and Thunder.

When talking about the Hogan biopic, Hemsworth told ScreenRant: "Look, I haven't read a script yet, Hemsworth. I know it's being written now and worked on. I know very little about that. It's sort of in the process now...I'm just fascinated by that world, and I think they're pretty keen to show a side of the world that people haven't seen before. I'm as intrigued as you are." If the fight between Paul and Hemsworth were to happen, it's likely The Avengers star would be a heavy favorite.