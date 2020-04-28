Chris Hemsworth Gives Update on Hulk Hogan Biopic, Says He's 'Fascinated' With Wrestling

✖

Chris Hemsworth has landed his share of big movie roles in his career, but his next role will definitely be one to remember. Last year, it was announced the Thor star will play the role of Hulk Hogan in his biopic. Netflix has exclusive rights to the story, and the film will include Hogan as the consultant. ScreenRant recently caught up with Hemsworth who was promoting his new Netflix film Extraction. He gave an update on the biopic and explained what made him want to play Hogan in a movie.

"Look, I haven't read a script yet, Hemsworth told Screen Rant. "I know it's being written now and worked on. I know very little about that. It's sort of in the process now..."I'm just fascinated by that world, and I think they're pretty keen to show a side of the world that people haven't seen before. I'm as intrigued as you are." The film will focus on Hogan in his early years in pro wrestling. In the 1970s, Hogan was wrestling in Florida before joining World Wrestling Federation (now WWE) in the 1980s. Hogan became the face of the company, and the rest is history.

Most fans seem to like Hemsworth playing Hogan. However, one of Hogan's biggest rivals, The Iron Sheik went to Twitter to send a message to Hemsworth after he heard the news. Sheik wrote all in caps: Chris Hemsworth, you jabroni. I swear the Jesus I suplex you when I see you. Remember who make the Hulkamania and is the real legend of the Earth."

Hogan left WWE in 1994 and moved on to WCW. At that time, Hogan helped WCW go to war with WWE in the "Monday Night Wars." Hogan, who is considered a good guy, turned when he went to WCW and became one of the founders of the Hall of Fame group NWO. During his time in WWE and WCW, Hogan won 12 world heavyweight titles. He's also been inducted to the WWE Hall of Fame twice - once as an individual and once for NWO.

As for Hemsworth, the Hogan biopic is one of the few projects coming up for the 36-year old. Along with the release of Extraction, Hemsworth will star in Thor: Love and Thunder which will be released in 2022.