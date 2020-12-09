Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul: WBC President Calls Exhibition Match 'Good for Boxing'

✖

When Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul announced that they are taking part in an upcoming exhibition boxing match, there were several varied comments. UFC President Dana White questioned the matchup, but World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman took a different approach. He said that the exhibition match is "good for boxing."

The WBC head appeared on SiriusXM's The Ak and Barak Show to discuss the upcoming exhibition match. He said that he "100 percent" supports the fight and made comments about its impact on the sport. "This is going to be something good for boxing," he said during the radio show. "This is going to bring millions of eyes to our sport."

Sulaiman continued and said that he appreciates both Paul and Mayweather and said that the two men have "worked hard." There is currently no information available about the match in terms of time per round, the number of rounds or how the judges will score the fighters. The information should become available in the near future, considering that the fight will take place in February.

While Sulaiman may be optimistic about the upcoming fight, there are many others that took a different approach. Boxing star Ryan Garcia said that he had "no words" about the matchup. White, on the other hand, had questions about Paul's previous boxing matches.

"Yeah, when people ask me about the state of boxing right now, that’s where it’s at," White said Sunday night during a conversation with NELK on Twitch. "Didn’t that kid get beaten up by the f—ing video game kid from England and now he’s going to fight Floyd Mayweather? Doesn't he weigh 200 pounds too? I dunno. Good luck to him."

While boxing fans, analysts and social media users argue about the validity of the upcoming match, there is one man that has something else on his mind. Rapper Snoop Dogg just wants to commentate the fight. He previously entertained fans during the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. pay-per-view fight, making comments about uncles at a BBQ and singing hymns.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg)

The exhibition match featuring Mayweather and Paul will be a pay-per-view event, per Fanmio, and it will not count on their respective records. The event is currently on sale, with the first 1 million purchases priced at $24.99. The price increases to $39.99 after the first million and then it increases once again on Dec. 29, reaching $59.99. Finally, the price will increase to $69.99 on February 11.