WWE Superstar Liv Morgan Gives Update on Injured Shoulder, Talks Self-Care Product Line (Exclusive)

Liv Morgan is currently on the shelf due to a shoulder injury she suffered during a match on WWE SmackDown. The injury forced her and Raquel Rodríguez to vacate the WWE Women's Tag Team titles, and the question now is when will Morgan return to action? PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to the 28-year-old WWE Superstar who gave an update on her injury and a timeline for her return.

"The rehab's going great. I'm healing very fast, which is a relief for me because I love what I do at WWE," Morgan exclusively told PopCulture. "I can't wait to get back. I, unfortunately, had to vacate my championship when I left due to my injury. And so I'm really looking forward to coming back and hopefully taking back what is mine. But the injury has been crazy. It's my first injury in almost 10 years, and so it was very dramatic. It was super dramatic when it happened. I didn't really know how I was supposed to feel or what I was supposed to do. It was a very new experience for me, but it's doing well and we're kind of going on a week-to-week basis with it. There is no specific date to return yet, but I am rehabbing it every single day and it's doing pretty dang well for all that happened."

Morgan injured her shoulder during the May 19 episode of WWE SmackDown. And when the injury happened, Morgan quickly knew something was wrong. "I knew right away," she said. "I kind of heard two little snaps in my shoulder. My body got cold. I kind of lost my breath. There was not much adrenaline. I feel like everything you hear about injury, I got the exact opposite, but I knew right away and it was painful. It wasn't excruciating. I knew I could finish the match, so that's what I did. But I knew right away that something was wrong in my shoulder, that I wasn't going to walk away from this without having some kind of diagnosis."

As Morgan continues to heal, she will continue to focus on her self-care product line called ShopLiveMore. Morgan founded the product line which features handcrafted soaps and skincare products to her fans to promote self-love, relaxation, and overall wellness.

Morgan said that she began the product line during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. "I didn't know what to do. I realize I don't know what my hobbies are, my likes or interests, but I've always liked all-natural anything, whether that be soaps, products," Morgan said. "I really like just that organic, fresh, clean, knowing there's no harsh chemicals or ingredients in the products that you use daily. And so I kind of just picked it up as a hobby, just literally as a hobby. I bought some products to make candles and some soap just for fun for myself because I was bored and I just wanted to fill my time and I just got really great at it. Not to toot my own horn, but I got really great at it and I was like, 'Whoa, I think that maybe I could sell these.' And so that's kind of really how it started."