Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban Break off Engagement

In August 2019, NHL star P.K. Subban and former Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn got engaged. More than one year later, they are no longer a couple. They announced on Tuesday that they are calling off the engagement and their relationship.

Subban and Vonn posted the same photo on their respective Instagram accounts, which showed them sitting together. They added similar captions that explained that they were splitting up after starting their relationship in 2018. Vonn explained that they had some "incredible times" together. Now, however, they will look ahead to separate futures.

"Over the past 3 years PK and I have had some incredible times together. He is a kind, good man, and someone I respect a great deal," Vonn wrote on Instagram. "However, after much consideration we have decided to move forward separately. We will always remain friends and love each other immensely. We ask that you please respect our privacy during this time."

Subban posted the same photo on his Instagram account and added a message about Vonn. "Lindsey is one of the most kind and caring people I know. I will always treasure our time as a couple together and the many laughs we shared," he wrote in his caption.

"After much consideration, we have decided to move forward separately," Subban continued. "We will always remain friends and love each other immensely. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time."

When they originally got engaged, Vonn explained that she and Subban would be "taking it slow" leading up to the wedding. She said that she had been married before and that they would be enjoying every moment together. Now, however, the situation has changed with the announcements on Instagram.

Throughout their relationship together, Vonn and Subban provided updates about their adventures. The former Olympian also turned heads in December 2019 by revealing a Christmas gift she had given her now-former fiancee. Vonn unveiled an engagement ring that she gave Subban. She explained on Instagram that the decision to give him the gift boiled down to equality.

"Merry Christmas and happy holidays everyone!!" Vonn wrote. "On our 2 year anniversary I returned the favor and asked PK to marry me... and he said yes. We talk about equality but actions speak louder than words. Men should get engagement rings too and this is what PK deserves. Can’t wait to marry you babe."