Olympian Lindsey Vonn and NHL Star P.K. Subban Are Engaged

Olympian Lindsey Vonn and NHL star P.K. Subban are going to tie the knot very soon. As reported by PEOPLE, Vonn and Subban are now engaged. The couple has been together since early 2018 and it looks like they are ready to take their relationship to the next level.

“They’re in that beginning stage of a relationship where you can’t get enough of each other,” a source said of Vonn and Subban’s then-blossoming relationship.

The news of the engagement comes on the heels of Vonn recently saying they are not rushing anything when it comes to their relationship.

“This is not a Bieber situation,” Vonn joked that month while talking with reporters, alluding to Justin Bieber’s then-recent engagement to now wife Hailey Baldwin after only a few weeks of dating. “I’ve been married before. So I’m — we’re enjoying every moment.”

“We love each other very much, but there’s no reason to jump ahead and get ahead of yourself,” she continued. “We have plenty of time to figure everything out, so we’re just enjoying it.”

The couple has yet to confirm the news on social media, but Vonn recently posted a photo of her and Subban on Instagram and wrote how proud she was to stand by him after making a big donation to the Montreal Children’s Hospital.

“Proud to stand by my man last night in his never-ending effort to make a difference,” Vonn wrote. “PK donated 10 MILLION dollars to the Montreal children’s hospital and even though he hasn’t played for this city in a few years he still comes back and continues to make a difference. Congrats on an amazing night babe, you are an incredible person with the biggest heart I know! Love you.”

Vonn retired from skiing earlier this year and she won a total of five medals in the Olympic Game and the World Championships. She won the gold and bronze medal in the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver and she won another bronze in the 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea. Subban is a member of the New Jersey Devils and is known for being one of the top defensemen in the league. In 2013, Subban won the Norris Trophy which is given to the top defender in NHL, and when he was with the Nashville Predators in 2017, he helped the team reach the Stanley Cup finals.