Lindsey Vonn Proposes to New Jersey Devils Player Fiance P.K. Subban: ‘Men Should Get Engagement Rings Too’

Lindsey Vonn gave her fiancé, P.K. Subban, a Christmas gift he will never forget. On Instagram, Vonn revealed that she gave the star New Jersey Devils player an engagement ring. As mentioned, the couple is already engaged to be married, but Vonn wanted to give Subban a ring because it’s all about being equal according to her.

“Merry Christmas and happy holidays everyone!!” Vonn wrote. “On our 2 year anniversary I returned the favor and asked PK to marry me… and he said yes. We talk about equality but actions speak louder than words. Men should get engagement rings too and this is what PK deserves. Can’t wait to marry you babe.”

That led to a number of Vonn’s fans showing a lot of support in her comments section. One fan wrote: “That’s ‘true’ equality. What a merry & memorable Christmas it will be. Congrats…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L I N D S E Y • V O N N (@lindseyvonn) on Dec 25, 2019 at 1:59pm PST

“Congrats and Merry Christmas to you all!” another fan wrote.

“Y’all are a few matching striped dog pajamas away from outfit perfection here. Very in the mix? Am I doing this right?”

Vonn and Subban officialy got engaged in August. And when the announcement was made, it came on the heels of Vonn telling reporters they are looking to take things slow.

“This is not a Bieber situation,” Vonn joked while talking with reporters, alluding to Justin Bieber’s then-recent engagement to now-wife Hailey Baldwin after only a few weeks of dating at the time. “I’ve been married before. So I’m — we’re enjoying every moment.”

“We love each other very much, but there’s no reason to jump ahead and get ahead of yourself,” she continued. “We have plenty of time to figure everything out, so we’re just enjoying it.”

Vonn retired from skiing earlier this year and she finished her career with five medals in the Olympic Games and the World Championships. She grabbed the gold and bronze medal in the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver and won a bronze medal in the 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea. Subban joined the Devils this season and is known for being one of the top defensemen in the NHL. In 2013, Subban won the Norris Trophy which is given to the best defender in the league. When he was with the Nashville Predators in 2017, he helped the team reach the Stanley Cup finals only to lose to the Pittsburgh Penguins.