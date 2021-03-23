Lindsey Vonn Hits the Slopes With Hugh Jackman After They Sing Together

✖

Lindsey Vonn is living the dream. The 36-year-old Olympic gold medalist was seen hitting the slopes and singing with actor Hugh Jackman. Over the weekend, Vonn shared photos of her and the X-Men star skiing together in Park City, Utah. On Monday, Vonn posted a video of her and Jackman singing "Can't Stop the Feeling!" with an assist from professional violinist Grant Gardner.

"You didn’t know I could tickle the ivories did you... global tour coming soon," Vonn wrote in the Instagram post of her jamming out with Jackman. In another Instagram post, Vonn wrote: "This week was Huuuuuge skiing with Hugh. The greatest showman is also a great skier... who knew!" Vonn is staying busy this year after calling off her engagement with NHL star PK Subban in December.

"Over the past 3 years, PK and I have had some incredible times together. He is a kind, good man, and someone I respect a great deal," Vonn wrote on an Instagram post which has now been removed. "However, after much consideration, we have decided to move forward separately. We will always remain friends and love each other immensely. We ask that you please respect our privacy during this time."

After a very successful skiing career, Vonn announced her retirement from the sport in February 2019. Along with winning her share of championships, Vonn also had her share of injuries. “I thought it would be a lot easier than it has been,” Vonn told CNBC last year. “It seems simple and logical that it would be, you know, easy. I have tons of things to do now and life’s great. I don’t have to diet or train or do anything. And it’s exactly the opposite.”

Vonn won a total of three Olympic medals and eight medals at World Championships. She won a gold and bronze medal at the 2010 Winter Olympic Games in Vancouver and another Bronze at the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang. At the World Championships, Vonn won two gold, three silver and three bronze medals.